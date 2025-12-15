Do these tyre checks on your Joburg to Durban December drive

The N3 is calling, the holiday playlist is ready, and the boot is packed to the brim. But before you leave Joburg for Durban, take a moment to make sure your tyres - your only connection to the road - are road-trip ready.

“The N3 from Joburg to Durban is one of the busiest routes in December, and safety is critical. With such heavy traffic, a tyre blowout can have major consequences. That’s why we urge motorists to conduct thorough tyre checks before the trip, during the journey, and again before heading home. It’s as essential as taking regular breaks to stretch and hydrate. Small actions make a big difference in arriving safely,” said Keith Phelps, technical tyre expert at Dunlop Tyres SA.

Before you head off, as part of your pre-planning checklist, ensure you have visited your nearest tyre expert, such as your closest Dunlop store, to have your tyres, and the spare, technically assessed for correct tyre pressure, any bulges, cuts or abrasions that could pose a problem during your journey. Ensure your tyres have at least the legal 1.6mm of tread depth for optimal grip and safer braking.

Then, along the route, here’s a quick reminder of general good driving habits:

Inspection - Joburg and Villiers Roughly 2 hours into the drive, stop to stretch and inspect all tyres. Regular checking will help identify issues before they become major problems.

Trailer inspection - Harrismith From smooth highway stretches to winding passes, stop in Harrismith to inspect your trailer load - if you have one - before you get to Van Reenen’s Pass. Tighten anything that has become unsecure and inspect the tyres on the trailer.

Watch for hazards - Van Reenen’s Pass The pass is beautiful but challenging. Keep your speed in check, watch for gravel or potholes, and monitor your mirrors for slow moving traffic and adjust driving behaviour accordingly.

Lunch break in Estcourt It’s not only your vehicle that needs to be maintained. Ensure your hydration and nutrition is maintained.

General check - Nottingham / Mooi River Area If you felt you have hit any object or went over a bump, stop safely to visually inspect for bulges, uneven wear, or signs of damage, and seek corrective action.

“Avoid inflating your tyres during travel stops unless absolutely necessary. Heat from driving and high ambient temperatures can lead to inaccurate pressure readings. Overinflation reduces grip, increases blowout risk, causes uneven wear and affects ride comfort. Underinflation also reduces control, raises the risk of blowouts and aquaplaning, increases fuel use and leads to uneven wear,” said Phelps.

However, even with careful driving and regular tyre checks, drivers can hit unexpected trouble such as a pothole. Dunlop offers peace of mind with Dunlop Sure, a programme of value-add benefits:

Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance that offers free tyre cover for irreparable tyre damage against all road hazards. For a limited time, Dunlop is extending coverage from 12 months to 18 months on tyres purchased by 31 January 2026.



Tyre Insurance that offers free tyre cover for irreparable tyre damage against all road hazards. For a limited time, Dunlop is extending coverage from 12 months to 18 months on tyres purchased by 31 January 2026. Mileage warranty that provides guarantee on tread of a selection of patterns.



that provides guarantee on tread of a selection of patterns. Product life warranty – a manufacturer’s warranty of 8 years on the product.

Follow these simple checks at your usual leg-stretch spots and get to your destination safely.



