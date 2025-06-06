Celebrating father–child bonds at Formula Vee

There’s something magical about the sound of a race car engine roaring to life – especially when it's the sound of a legacy being passed down from father to child. This Father’s Day, the story of Formula Vee South Africa – a grassroots motorsport category – is being celebrated for tradition, connection, and family – not just speed, tyres, and trophies.

Theo Vermaak, right, shares a love for Formula Vee racing with his dad, Ernie, also a former driver, now turned specialised mechanic. Father’s Day this year is a special occasion as they both toast the 60th anniversary of Formula Vee – a racing series that they both love, and where Theo serves as the association chairman. They are just one of several father–child duos in the racing series, deepening bonds between parents and children with a love for racing. Photo: Steele Blade Photography

For Formula Vee South Africa Chairman Theo Vermaak, Father’s Day reminds him where his love for racing stemmed: “I grew up next to the racetrack watching my dad Ernie racing since the early ’90s,” Vermaak said. “I remember sitting in his yellow Golf that he raced in Wesbank Modifieds. When he started the car, hearing those racing sounds and feeling that sense of excitement and energy in that environment impacted me and influenced my journey into the racing world.”

Vermaak is not just leading the association – he’s still on the track, with his dad still at his side as a specialised mechanic working behind the scenes. “He’s not racing anymore, but he’s still my mechanic and helps others in the pit. I learnt everything from my dad – the mechanical side just comes naturally to me. It’s a special dynamic racing as a team,” Vermaak said.

And they’re not alone. Formula Vee is packed with father–child duos, turning the entry-level category into a family affair. “We’ve got Peter Hills, one of the oldest and most experienced drivers on the grid who started in the early '90’s, and he’s still going strong alongside his two sons Brandon and Vaughn Hills who are all three front runners in the category. Then there’s Klinton Kane, with Klint’s dad Kevin wrenching in the pits with Klint’s son Cason. Barry Stuart’s daughter, Chloe, also began her journey here and has moved onto higher categories.

Johan Gouws brings his kids along and his father Johan, an ex-Vee racer himself, who is his mechanic. Kyle Watt and his father Craig is also a father–son duo. The Stewart brothers Daine and Milé are helped in the pits by their dad Mark. My teammate Gert van den Berg has his father in the mechanic seat as well, and he drives all the way from Bloemfontein to each of our races. And as for the rest of the grid it is one big family affair with drivers bringing their kids and families along in true Formula Vee tradition,” Vermaak said.

For the serious racers, the series serves as a stepping stone for young drivers moving up from karting to main circuit single-seaters in motorsport.

But Formula Vee’s family-oriented charm lies in its open-pit policy where fans are invited to walk through the garages, sit in the cars, and feel the magic.

The series continues to enjoy support from Dunlop. “We’ve been using Dunlop’s SportMaxx tyres – they perform exactly how we need them to and they are reliable. It’s been a strong partnership, and looking forward to many good years together with Dunlop,” Vermaak said.

This year, Formula Vee is celebrating its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of non-stop racing in South Africa. To commemorate the milestone, an international endurance event is planned at Zwartkops Raceway later this year, with invitations extended to drivers from Germany and the USA.

“We really welcome everyone to come to our events and get a feel for being behind the wheel and meeting everyone personally. Joining Formula Vee also teaches technical skills, social skills, and builds confidence. It’s a place to race, relax, and make lifelong friends,” said Vermaak.



