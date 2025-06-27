The New Generation Awards announces WesBank as its official headline naming sponsor

The WesBank New Generation Awards. 'We move with You.'...

WesBank has become the Platinum headline naming sponsor of this year's New Generation Awards. This strategic partnership demonstrates WesBank's commitment to empowering progressive growth by supporting innovation and excellence across diverse industries. Our collaboration with WesBank will bring a new flavour to our event experience, and we’re looking forward to making this year unforgettable together.

To celebrate the partnership, the awards will be rebranded as The WesBank New Generation Awards for twelve months.

Stephen Paxton, the founder of the awards, comments: "We are excited to collaborate with WesBank for this year's New Gen Awards, a growing platform that in 13 short years has adapted its offerings to a diverse audience of future-ready marketers and creatives, paving the way for excellence. It’s a great honour to have as a partner a brand like WesBank, which has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability over its 50+ year history, successfully aligning its offerings with the evolving preferences and expectations of the new generation. This partnership marks a significant new chapter for the awards, showcasing a forward-thinking collaboration that embodies the spirit and aspirations of the new generation.”

Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of Marketing and Communication at WesBank, comments: “Through this new partnership, we feel like we’re exactly where we’re meant to be. We’re moving with the new generation, not just in how we show up differently but also in how we engage. These awards recognise the impact of their creativity, and WesBank is proud to back them all the way."

About the awards:

The awards are recognised as the largest independent, performance-based accolades in social-first marketing, digital media, AI, creativity, integrated marketing, and online technology. They represent the highest level of achievement in these dynamic fields. These awards celebrate the innovators among corporations, agencies, and individuals who implement creative strategies and utilize advanced technology to enhance their brands and products, meeting the changing demands of today’s consumers.

﻿

With 60 industry-specific categories, the awards ignite a spirit of excellence and challenge participants to push the boundaries of innovation, setting new benchmarks for all to aspire to. In just 12 years, New Gen has garnered over 5,000 submissions from corporates, agencies, students, individuals, and brands, awarding more than 1,500 accolades that inspire the industry to reach unprecedented heights.

WesBank has proudly sponsored the following categories:

Best Social Media Reach from an Event / Activation by a Corporate



Best Online Competition by a Corporate



Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate



Best Use of Technical Innovation by a Corporate



Mobile Marketing Excellence by a Corporate



Most Innovative Gamification Campaign by a Corporate



Excellence in Content Marketing by a Corporate



Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate by a Corporate



Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency



Best Virtual Reality Marketing Campaign



The Black Onyx Individual Influencer Marketer of the Year Award



The Black Onyx Digital Brand of the Year Award



The Black Onyx Social Wiz of the Year Award



The Black Onyx Best Customer Experience (CX) Award



The New Generation Outstanding Student of the Year Award



The New Generation Outstanding Student Group of the Year Award

The WesBank New Generation Awards are calling for entries. Entries officially opened on 1 May, with the deadline for submissions formally extended until 25 July.

This will be the final cut-off date to receive submissions. For more info on the 2025 awards and entry fees, click here.

New Gen jury members announced:

Arpan Sur, senior director, Marketing, sub-Saharan Africa, Mondelez International



Emma Odendaal, head of Influence, EMEA, Dentsu



Andrew Berry, managing director, The Bread



Dustin Carr, managing director: Brand and Performance, Clockwork



Jeremy Crowder, managing partner, Dialogue



Jacques Cronje, marketing executive, Wimpy International Ltd



Veronica (Wainstein) Moleele, CEO, Penquin



Kathryn McKay, executive creative partner, M&C Saatchi Group SA: Black&White



Merissa Himraj, chief growth officer (CGO), WPP Media South Africa



Firdous Osman, Group managing director, Boom Group SA



Astrid Ascar, chief growth officer, VML South Africa



Ray Langa, Group CEO, Leagas Delaney South Africa



Darren Leishman, managing director, Spitfire Inbound



Dani Morley , executive head, Growth, Shyft at Standard Bank Group



Tara Turkington, CEO, Flow Communications



Thato Soato, senior specialist: Digital Marketing, Vodacom



Mondrē Bremner, senior manager: Digital & Social Channels Marketing , NedBank



Dashni Vilakazi, managing director, The MediaShop



Courtney Chapple, director of AI, Brave Group



Craig Naicker, co-CEO, Happy Friday Creative



Yvette Gengan, managing director, Lucid Performance



Jamie-Leigh Barnett, director: Growth & Development, Algorithm Agency



Zanele Zwane, managing director, HaveYouHeard Marketing Agency



Charis Apelgren-Coleman, CEO , BlueByrd Collective



Bianca de Beer, senior marketing manager, 1st For Women



Verene Petersen, head of marketing, Chery South Africa



Ciaran Mckivergan, managing director, 8909 Digital



Muzi Mthombeni, chief strategy officer, WONDER



Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication, WesBank

