The New Generation Awards announces WesBank as its official headline naming sponsor
WesBank has become the Platinum headline naming sponsor of this year's New Generation Awards. This strategic partnership demonstrates WesBank's commitment to empowering progressive growth by supporting innovation and excellence across diverse industries. Our collaboration with WesBank will bring a new flavour to our event experience, and we’re looking forward to making this year unforgettable together.
To celebrate the partnership, the awards will be rebranded as The WesBank New Generation Awards for twelve months.
Stephen Paxton, the founder of the awards, comments: "We are excited to collaborate with WesBank for this year's New Gen Awards, a growing platform that in 13 short years has adapted its offerings to a diverse audience of future-ready marketers and creatives, paving the way for excellence. It’s a great honour to have as a partner a brand like WesBank, which has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability over its 50+ year history, successfully aligning its offerings with the evolving preferences and expectations of the new generation. This partnership marks a significant new chapter for the awards, showcasing a forward-thinking collaboration that embodies the spirit and aspirations of the new generation.”
Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of Marketing and Communication at WesBank, comments: “Through this new partnership, we feel like we’re exactly where we’re meant to be. We’re moving with the new generation, not just in how we show up differently but also in how we engage. These awards recognise the impact of their creativity, and WesBank is proud to back them all the way."
About the awards:
The awards are recognised as the largest independent, performance-based accolades in social-first marketing, digital media, AI, creativity, integrated marketing, and online technology. They represent the highest level of achievement in these dynamic fields. These awards celebrate the innovators among corporations, agencies, and individuals who implement creative strategies and utilize advanced technology to enhance their brands and products, meeting the changing demands of today’s consumers.
With 60 industry-specific categories, the awards ignite a spirit of excellence and challenge participants to push the boundaries of innovation, setting new benchmarks for all to aspire to. In just 12 years, New Gen has garnered over 5,000 submissions from corporates, agencies, students, individuals, and brands, awarding more than 1,500 accolades that inspire the industry to reach unprecedented heights.
WesBank has proudly sponsored the following categories:
- Best Social Media Reach from an Event / Activation by a Corporate
- Best Online Competition by a Corporate
- Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
- Best Use of Technical Innovation by a Corporate
- Mobile Marketing Excellence by a Corporate
- Most Innovative Gamification Campaign by a Corporate
- Excellence in Content Marketing by a Corporate
- Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate by a Corporate
- Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
- Best Virtual Reality Marketing Campaign
- The Black Onyx Individual Influencer Marketer of the Year Award
- The Black Onyx Digital Brand of the Year Award
- The Black Onyx Social Wiz of the Year Award
- The Black Onyx Best Customer Experience (CX) Award
- The New Generation Outstanding Student of the Year Award
- The New Generation Outstanding Student Group of the Year Award
The WesBank New Generation Awards are calling for entries. Entries officially opened on 1 May, with the deadline for submissions formally extended until 25 July.
This will be the final cut-off date to receive submissions. For more info on the 2025 awards and entry fees, click here.
New Gen jury members announced:
Judging will begin on 1 August, and the finalists will be announced on 1 September.
Get ready for an unforgettable night! This year’s awards gala ceremony will dazzle on Tuesday, 23 September, at the luxurious NH Sandton. Hosted by the brilliant Lebo Mokoena (The Mood Engineer), and powered by Monster Productions. Mark your calendars, because this is set to be the highlight of the SA awards calendar!
Wesbank New Generation Awards 2025 https://www.newgenawards.co.za/pages/awards
