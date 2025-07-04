WomensMonth: The Up&Up Group's female leadership on women's issues in advertising

This women’s month, the country reflects on the role of women across various industries. The Up&Up Group women in leadership give their perspectives, first-hand, on the state of the advertising and marketing industries as it relates to women and their prospects.

(L to r: )Deborah Whitlock, marketing director at The Up&Up Group, Sharleen James, MD at Razor, Uyanda Manana, head of account management at Levergy and Lindsey Rayner, MD at Levergy (Images supplied, image composite by Lesley Svenson ©Bizcommunity)

Biggest challenge women face in the advertising industry

Mathabo Diale, managing partner at M+C Saatchi Abel, Uyanda Manana, head of account management at Levergy, Kathryn McKay, founder and executive creative partner at Black&White, and Deborah Whitlock, marketing director at The Up&Up Group talk about what they think is the biggest challenge women still face in the advertising industry in South Africa.

Mathabo Diale, “Women make up a large portion of the workforce in advertising, but are underrepresented at board levels. According to statistics, women in advertising earn between 15-30% less than men do in the same roles. Women with family responsibilities face judgment or limits to their career advancement.”

Uyanda Manana, “ I've worked in the industry for almost 25 years now, both locally and internationally, and we've come a very long way over the past 30 years in driving meaningful transformation and diversity in the skills and people represented in the industry. The biggest challenge I still find is that the "boys club" has shifted from a white boys’ club to a black one. We still have a way to go in supporting black female-owned businesses in the industry.”

Kathryn McKay, “Being a nation of single parents in an industry not geared for motherhood, let alone single motherhood. I believe this is a very real reason why there are so few ECDs and CCOs who are women in the industry in SA. The hours are gruelling, the expectations relentless and a lot of women cannot cope – instead of being given the flexibility that would allow them to thrive, they are forced to choose. Many settle for less demanding positions; the industry loses diversity and talent. No one wins.”

Deborah Whitlock, “It does seem that women in general make it into certain positions such as MDs, however, there are very few female agency founders or senior creative leaders – somehow those areas seem to present the kind of challenges which women find very difficult to overcome.

“I think the lifestyle and expectations which come with those specific roles play a key factor.

“For entrepreneurs, the admin of family life is often outsourced to their wives and personal assistants, allowing them to deal with the huge stresses and responsibilities which come with owning and running an agency. Women don't always have that luxury, especially single mothers.”

Helping women in the industry get ahead

Kathryn McKay, Zarah Burger, senior human resources consultant at The Up&Up Group, Mathabo Diale, Sharleen James, MD at Razor and Lindsey Rayner MD at Levergy, give advice on the one thing they would say to women in the industry which would help them get ahead, what would it be.

Kathryn McKay: “Create a network of smart, kind, honest women around you (and some men too, of course) – and be that yourself.”

Zarah Burger, “Stop looking around you – comparison is the thief of all joy. Focus on being your best self both at work and in your personal life."

Mathabo Diale, “Speak up with confidence and take the time to master your craft, they are both essential for growth and influence in this industry.”

Sharleen James, “Lead with strength and softness. Own your seat at the table, you earned it. Back yourself no man is going to do it for you.”

Lindsey Rayner, "Wake up every day with the ambition of being a little bit better than you were yesterday. This is where simplicity meets ambition, in a way that feels sustainable.”

Vision for women in advertising

Asked what her specific vision for women in advertising for the future, Uyanda Manana says for women to be celebrated every month of the year, not just as sound-bites in August.

“My vision extends beyond tokenistic recognition to genuine systemic change where women's contributions are woven into the fabric of the industry’s daily operations and strategic decisions.

“I envision a future where women hold equal representation in boardrooms, creative leadership roles, and agency ownership — not as exceptions to be highlighted during Women's Month, but as the norm.

“Where our perspectives shape campaigns from conception to execution, ensuring authentic representation of all consumers.

“Where young women entering the industry see role models who look like them in positions of power, making their career aspirations feel attainable rather than extraordinary.

This means creating environments where flexibility and work-life integration are standard practice, she says, where mentorship flows naturally between generations of women, and where success is measured not just by individual achievement but by how we collectively elevate each other.

“Ultimately, I want to see an industry where being a woman isn't a qualifier or limitation — it's simply part of the diverse tapestry of talent that drives creativity and innovation forward.”

For Deborah Whitlock, it is to lead from a creative and agency ownership standpoint. “I would love to see more women holding equity in this industry, starting and scaling agencies and taking top positions in creative roles.”

Anelde Greeff's, co-founder and co-CEO at 2Stories, vision is for a future where women in advertising and marketing don’t have to edit themselves to belong.

“Where your sense of humour, your softness, your sharpness – your you-ness – isn’t something to downplay, but something that sets you apart.”

She also wants more women owning agencies, leading creative teams, shaping the work and the business.

“But more than that, I want an industry that makes room for women to show up in their full, brilliant complexity — whether that includes bold lipstick, quiet confidence, an eye-roll at jargon, or a completely unshakeable sense of what good work should be.

“That’s the version of the future I’m working toward,” she says.

“I want to see a world where both men and women lead this industry into the future hand in hand, together, learning from each other and sharing brilliance,” says Zarah Burger.

“An industry where young girls and women can know that they have as good a shot to make it to the top, as their male friends.”