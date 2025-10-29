South Africa
    Celebrating Women Shaping 2025

    Ko.Kreate Women Shaping 2025 recognises women of colour driving South Africa’s creative industries, bringing together industry leaders to reflect on progress and share insights shaping the year ahead.
    29 Oct 2025
    29 Oct 2025
    Ko.Kreate will host a year-end gathering that recognises women of colour driving South Africa’s creative industries
    Ko.Kreate will host a year-end gathering that recognises women of colour driving South Africa’s creative industries

    From Ko.Kreate founders Koketso Masisi and Kgothatso Maditse the event takes place at The Roof Fourways, Johannesburg, on 21 November 2025.

    A celebration of those who’ve shaped 2025

    Hosted by broadcaster and PR manager Lebang Kgosana, the event will feature panel discussions, workshops, and reflective sessions that explore themes of growth, leadership, and self-expression.

    Brands such as Black Crown Gin, Lil-Lets SA, Spotify Africa and Nilotiqa have partnered with Ko.Kreate to support the event.

    From thought leadership panels, self-acceptance rituals and a moment to unwind, the Ko.Kreate year-end features some of South Africa’s influential women across different panels.

    Programme highlights

    Glow panel: Sponsored by Nilotiqa

    • Personal branding master class by Lebang Kgosana
    • A guided meditation and sound bath by Tarin Calmeyer
    • Own your crown session by Thokozile Mangwiro

    The growth session: International panel sponsored by Spotify

    • Enoma Edevbaro - Head of SEK social
    • Dej Saunders - CEO Our Bodega and strategist at Lerma
    • STAR Kachisa - Head of marketing at Spotify
    • Thembalethu Msibi and Wandile Collis - co-founders Black Swan
    • Lorraine Kondo - chief operations officer Bergast

    Gain session: 2025 changemakers sponsored by Lil-Lets SA

    • Qhakaza Mbali Mohare - chief operating officer at Digify Africa
    • Fran Luckin - Open chair board member
    • Khanyi Modiba - Metropolitan Republic; Cannes Young Lion
    • Thandeka Gilbert - McCann; award winning creative director

    The event will close with the afternoon featuring Black Crown Gin cocktails and mocktails, accompanied by music by Lerato Mbangeni.

    To purchase tickets, click here.

    creative leadership, women in advertising, DEI
