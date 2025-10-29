Celebrating Women Shaping 2025

Ko.Kreate Women Shaping 2025 recognises women of colour driving South Africa’s creative industries, bringing together industry leaders to reflect on progress and share insights shaping the year ahead.

From Ko.Kreate founders Koketso Masisi and Kgothatso Maditse the event takes place at The Roof Fourways, Johannesburg, on 21 November 2025.

A celebration of those who’ve shaped 2025

Hosted by broadcaster and PR manager Lebang Kgosana, the event will feature panel discussions, workshops, and reflective sessions that explore themes of growth, leadership, and self-expression.

Brands such as Black Crown Gin, Lil-Lets SA, Spotify Africa and Nilotiqa have partnered with Ko.Kreate to support the event.

From thought leadership panels, self-acceptance rituals and a moment to unwind, the Ko.Kreate year-end features some of South Africa’s influential women across different panels.

Programme highlights

Glow panel: Sponsored by Nilotiqa

Personal branding master class by Lebang Kgosana



A guided meditation and sound bath by Tarin Calmeyer



Own your crown session by Thokozile Mangwiro

The growth session: International panel sponsored by Spotify

Enoma Edevbaro - Head of SEK social



Dej Saunders - CEO Our Bodega and strategist at Lerma



STAR Kachisa - Head of marketing at Spotify



Thembalethu Msibi and Wandile Collis - co-founders Black Swan



Lorraine Kondo - chief operations officer Bergast

Gain session: 2025 changemakers sponsored by Lil-Lets SA

Qhakaza Mbali Mohare - chief operating officer at Digify Africa



Fran Luckin - Open chair board member



Khanyi Modiba - Metropolitan Republic; Cannes Young Lion



Thandeka Gilbert - McCann; award winning creative director

The event will close with the afternoon featuring Black Crown Gin cocktails and mocktails, accompanied by music by Lerato Mbangeni.

To purchase tickets, click here.