Communications leader, Perri King, crowned at Forty Under 40 South Africa

Faith and Fear’s co-founder and lead, Perri King, has been named a 2025 Forty Under 40 Award winner, an award that celebrates South Africa’s most outstanding emerging leaders under the age of 40.

Perri King, Faith and Fear co-founder is crowned a winner in communications category in SAs Forty Under 40 Award (Image supplied)

The Forty Under 40 Awards recognise young leaders who are delivering measurable impact in their industries, pioneering innovative solutions, and inspiring excellence in both business and community leadership.

King stood out among hundreds of nominations for her role in reshaping the communications and brand strategy landscape while championing inclusive, women-led economic models.

Redefining the rules

As co-founder of Faith and Fear, King has helped revolutionise the traditional agency model - building a modular, human-first business that prioritises agility, strategic depth, and female empowerment.

Her leadership has helped brands such as Profmed, Liberty Group, Talent10 Holdings, and Versofy Solar to grow their reach, rethink their narratives, and deliver tangible value.

But beyond executional delivery, Perri’s impact is systemic.

Through the company’s ecosystem of over 25 women-led supplier businesses, her work has enabled economic growth, long-term sustainability, and job creation across sectors.

In parallel, she co-leads The Brave Collective - a social impact arm that supports over 2,000 South African women, monthly, through leadership development, financial education, and access to community.