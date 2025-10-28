South Africa
    Communications leader, Perri King, crowned at Forty Under 40 South Africa

    Faith and Fear’s co-founder and lead, Perri King, has been named a 2025 Forty Under 40 Award winner, an award that celebrates South Africa’s most outstanding emerging leaders under the age of 40.
    28 Oct 2025
    28 Oct 2025
    Perri King, Faith and Fear co-founder is crowned a winner in communications category in SAs Forty Under 40 Award (Image supplied)
    Perri King, Faith and Fear co-founder is crowned a winner in communications category in SAs Forty Under 40 Award (Image supplied)

    The Forty Under 40 Awards recognise young leaders who are delivering measurable impact in their industries, pioneering innovative solutions, and inspiring excellence in both business and community leadership.

    King stood out among hundreds of nominations for her role in reshaping the communications and brand strategy landscape while championing inclusive, women-led economic models.

    Redefining the rules

    As co-founder of Faith and Fear, King has helped revolutionise the traditional agency model - building a modular, human-first business that prioritises agility, strategic depth, and female empowerment.

    Her leadership has helped brands such as Profmed, Liberty Group, Talent10 Holdings, and Versofy Solar to grow their reach, rethink their narratives, and deliver tangible value.

    But beyond executional delivery, Perri’s impact is systemic.

    Through the company’s ecosystem of over 25 women-led supplier businesses, her work has enabled economic growth, long-term sustainability, and job creation across sectors.

    In parallel, she co-leads The Brave Collective - a social impact arm that supports over 2,000 South African women, monthly, through leadership development, financial education, and access to community.

    This is not the first time that Faith and Fear and The Brave Collective have garnered national recognition.

    The organisations have been a winner in the Standard Bank Top Women in Business Award 2024 (Small Business, Female Entrepreneur Category), a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year (2018), and have won multiple Loeries, Ads of the World, and Ad Age features.

    King’s influence is far-reaching, not just in shaping brands, but in building brave, inclusive spaces where women can lead, rise, and rewrite the rules.

    “This award is for every woman building without a blueprint. For those leading with heart in a world that rewards only hustle. I’m grateful to be seen and more committed than ever to building businesses and communities that invest in what really matters,” says King.

    Women-led and inspired

    Faith and Fear is a South African women-owned brand and strategy consultancy that partners with future-facing organisations to deliver bold ideas, measurable growth, and community-centred impact.

    Founded on the belief that bravery is good for business, the agency blends data, storytelling, and deep cultural insight to reshape how brands connect and lead.

    The Brave Collective is a non-profit empowerment platform and sisterhood, co-founded by the leadership of Faith and Fear, that supports women through programmes focused on self-worth, net worth, and network.

    It exists to foster courageous conversations, build financial confidence, and create space for women to invest in themselves and each other.

