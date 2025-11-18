Telkom posts 16.4% rise in interim profit
Telkom, majority owned by the government, said its Heps - a key profit measure - rose to 305.6c in the six months ended 30 September, up from 191.5c a year earlier.
The firm's group revenue climbed 3.4% to R22.1bn ($1.28bn), boosted by mobile data revenue growth of 10.3% and fibre-related data revenue growth of 12.3%.
Data revenue increased by 7.9%, contributing a 59.1% share to total revenue.
"Our data-led strategy will continue to act as a catalyst for growth as we strengthen our unique position as the backbone of South Africa's digital future," group CEO Serame Taukobong said in a statement.
The group did not declare interim dividends.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/