Telkom posts 16.4% rise in interim profit

Telecommunications firm Telkom reported on Tuesday,18 November, a 16.4% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) driven by its data-led strategy.
By Siyanda Mthethwa
18 Nov 2025
18 Nov 2025
File photo: Customers are served at a branch of South Africa's mobile operator, Telkom, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 2 March 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
File photo: Customers are served at a branch of South Africa's mobile operator, Telkom, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 2 March 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Telkom, majority owned by the government, said its Heps - a key profit measure - rose to 305.6c in the six months ended 30 September, up from 191.5c a year earlier.

The firm's group revenue climbed 3.4% to R22.1bn ($1.28bn), boosted by mobile data revenue growth of 10.3% and fibre-related data revenue growth of 12.3%.

Data revenue increased by 7.9%, contributing a 59.1% share to total revenue.

"Our data-led strategy will continue to act as a catalyst for growth as we strengthen our unique position as the backbone of South Africa's digital future," group CEO Serame Taukobong said in a statement.

The group did not declare interim dividends.

Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Siyanda Mthethwa

Siyanda Mthethwa; Editing by Jamie Freed and Tom Hogue
