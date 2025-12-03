South Africa
    Pick n Pay CFO Lerena Olivier to step down in 2026

    South Africa’s Pick n Pay announced on Monday, 1 December 2025, its chief financial officer, Lerena Olivier, will step down after the retailer’s annual general meeting next year, as the retailer battles mounting losses and fierce competition.
    By Siyanda Mthethwa
    3 Dec 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.moneyweb.co.za

    The company has appointed Tina Rookledge, a former regional managing partner at EY Western Cape, to join in February 2026 and take over as CFO in August following a structured handover period.

    Pick n Pay, one of South Africa's biggest grocery chains, is working to cut losses and aims to break even by 2028 as it faces stiff competition from Shoprite and Woolworths.

    The leadership change comes as the group pursues a turnaround strategy focused on operational performance, sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

    Olivier, CFO since 2019, will remain in an executive role overseeing priority projects critical to that strategy, the retailer said. She helped steer the company through the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 KwaZulu-Natal riots and a two-step recapitalisation programme in 2025.

    "In her new role at Pick n Pay, Rookledge will leverage her experience to support the Group's turnaround strategy, focusing on operational performance, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for stakeholders," Pick n Pay said.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Siyanda Mthethwa

    Reporting by Siyanda Mthethwa, Editing by Louise Heavens
