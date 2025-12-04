Traxtion commits $199m to transform SA trains

Traxtion has announced a R3.4bn ($199m) investment in new locomotives and wagons as South Africa’s rail network opens to private operators for the first time. The move aims to expand capacity on the mainlines and provide relief to commodity exporters affected by ongoing infrastructure challenges.

The South African government recently allowed private companies to operate on Transnet’s freight network, which has struggled with equipment shortages, maintenance backlogs, cable theft, and vandalism. Traxtion’s investment signals increasing confidence in the reform and supports national efforts to shift cargo from road to rail.

The $199m investment comprises R1.8bn for 46 diesel-electric locomotives and R1.6bn for roughly 920 wagons. The locomotives, supplied by New Zealand’s KiwiRail, are expected to be operational within the next 12 months. Traxtion chief executive James Holley said the new trains will cover about 5% of the current demand.

“So we're quite comfortable that there is a market for assets—high-quality, high-capacity assets—that can come in at a really cost-effective price as well, and come into the market quickly,” Holley told reporters.

The locomotives will mainly serve bulk commodity routes, which Holley noted are the most economically viable given current rail infrastructure conditions. The company is in advanced discussions with customers, though specific routes have not been disclosed.

Limited rail capacity has forced bulk mineral producers, such as Kumba Iron Ore, and thermal coal exporters, like Thungela Resources, to scale back production. Traxtion’s new fleet is expected to alleviate some of these pressures.