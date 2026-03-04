BehindtheSelfie: Spitfire's Ying-Poi De Lacy on directing with purpose

Ying-Poi De Lacy, director at Spitfire, makes films that are bold, heartfelt, and unapologetically female. From reclaiming her creative spark as a new mom to shining a light on women navigating male-dominated spaces, her work blends honesty, resilience, and a belief that stories should make women and children visible, heard, and celebrated.

Ying-Poi De Lacy. Source: Spitfire.

Let's get to know her ahead of International Women's Day this Sunday.

What got you interested in this line of work?

I’ve always had an interest in watching movies and tv as a kid but when I was 14, I was cast in a commercial for a German cereal brand. It was two days of shooting on location and being a part of that process and seeing the teamwork and all that goes in to making a commercial really made an impression on me! I knew right then and there that I wanted to be the director!

What’s the one campaign or idea you’ve worked on that really felt like it caught fire?

I’m going to talk about two pieces of work. The first being the idea behind my Moooka commercial. I was a new mom during covid so both my creativity, confidence as a director and career took a knock. I wanted to create a commercial for moms by moms, illustrating the challenges of motherhood for a product that literally saved my mental load as a new mother.

I can say it “caught fire” within myself, giving me a renewed energy to keep going and to keep creating. But it also really resonated with mothers, and mothers to be and put me back on the map after a long stint of not working commercially.

The second campaign that I was proud to be a part of was for Afrisam, which was one of the first few shoots I did after joining my new production home, Spitfire. Together with the agency, Promise, we set out to create awareness around the restraints that many women, especially African woman, in the construction and building sector face with regards to protective gear. Most protective gear, especially hard hats were invented by men for men, even though women make up half the work force. So we set out to create and capture hairstyles that women could wear that can accommodate a hard hat as well as being able to express themselves. The campaign is called “Protective Hairstyles” and has been incredibly well received.

Who or what inspires you?

This is a hard question to answer because it’s constantly evolving and hard to pin it down to one thing or one person. But there are constants and in a cliched but very real way my mother has always inspired me. My mother had to overcome a lot in her life, being born in communist China, losing her father at a young age and coming to South Africa as a teenager not speaking a word of English is just the beginning.

But she managed to build a life, a good life for herself and her family. I never felt deprived or wanting and together with my dad, she gave me the life and opportunities she never had but so wanted.

Unfortunately the third time my mom was diagnosed with cancer, she lost her battle, but man did she fight. The strongest woman I know fought till her dying breath and that courage, bravery and determination inspires me always, in everything I do.

At a young age she also introduced me to incredible female artists such as PJ Harvey, Annie Lennox, Patti Smith and Shirley Manson, all of whom have formed my idea of the world in some way through their music. But day to day my immediate inspirations evolve and change whether it be from art, music, film and even travel.

What perspective do you bring to filmmaking?

Filmmaking is entrenched in teamwork and my perspective going into any job is based in the idea of surrounding yourself with the best team possible. I have a deep background in music and a lot of my time playing in bands, orchestras and choirs formed my belief that within a team you have to embrace the different strengths that people bring to the outcome. What I lack in one area, another might bring their strengths. A film crew is a true representation of a team and I love to embrace each and every strength and weakness that comes with it, creatively and technically. It creates a more harmonious, collaborative and fun space to work.

Your love of women and children is clear in your work. What keeps it burning?

I’ve always had strong female figures in my life and it’s formed a lot of my feminist identity. I want to create work that’s going to be impactful and meaningful even in the smallest of ways, like bringing a female perspective to film. But when I have opportunities to take that further, I will. When I still see so much injustice towards women and children, the world over, that keeps me burning. Especially since bringing a daughter into this world, I want to show her that she can do anything, be anything and that her voice matters.

On working with children, I’ve always enjoyed seeing the pureness and joy they bring to set and their performances. Children are a complete joy to work with and they bring about a sense of optimism and hope, which really helps me from feeling jaded and negative. But it’ also interesting to work with children, to direct a child is completely different to directing an adult. It really tests your patience and communication, in the best way possible. You really have to make sure that you communicate clearly in what you want and that’s the most important skill to hone as a director.

What are your listening/watching/reading?

I’m currently doing all three!

My daughter got into Michael Jackson last year, I decided to play her Thriller on Halloween and now she won’t stop listening to him! So I have the Michael Jackson discography on repeat, which I’m LOVING. I just forgot how incredible he was as an artist! I’m currently reading The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman, I’m loving the dark British humour unfolding through a murder mystery and I see they have turned it into a film, so I’m rushing to finish it before I watch it. I love to see how filmmakers adapt book for film. And lastly I just finished watching Pluribus, wow. I loved it!

Any advice for future filmmakers?

Yes, don’t be afraid of failure! This is something I really struggled with coming out of school and film school and even now I have to remind myself that failure can be a good thing! It’s where you learn and grow the most. No one comes into the industry knowing everything so don’t be afraid to ask the questions, even if you think it’ stupid.

Don’t be afraid to follow through with an idea even if you think it’s going to go nowhere. And go and shoot that film or idea you’ve been wanting to! BUT with that being said, stay humble and know that your successes are also attributed to the people and the crew you surround yourself with to achieve your vision. Inflated egos can be the death of you and your creativity.