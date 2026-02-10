BizTrends2026 | Reddam's Keegan Skinner: Redefining the pursuit of excellence

As we navigate a world of constant transformation, education stands at a defining crossroads. The next few years will challenge us to rethink not just how we teach, but why we teach and what we truly mean when we use the highly thrown-around word ‘excellence’.

Keegan Skinner, Deputy Head – Academics, Reddam House Waterfall

To steer the future in education is to recognise that the systems, metrics, and mindsets that once defined success are no longer enough. The future will belong not to those who simply achieve, but to those who can adapt, imagine, and be flexible to contribute meaningfully to a world in motion.

From knowledge to human ingenuity

We are living in a time when access to information is limitless. Artificial intelligence can instantly generate essays, solve equations and simulate reasoning. Yet what remains unequivocally human is our capacity for imagination, empathy and creative problem-solving.

The role of education, therefore, is evolving from the transmission of knowledge to the cultivation of human ingenuity.

The most effective schools of tomorrow will not measure their success by how much information students retain, but by how deeply they can think, question and connect their learning to the world around them.

The pursuit of excellence — not perfection

The pursuit of excellence has often been mistaken for a pursuit of perfection. The distinction matters. Perfection is rigid, fearful of error. Excellence by contrast is dynamic and it thrives on reflection, persistence, and growth.

As we prepare students for an uncertain future, we must model what it means to strive without breaking, to excel without losing humanity.

The pressures placed on schools, students and educators to constantly perform can easily overshadow the deeper purpose of learning, the joy of discovery, the courage to try and the resilience to recover.

True excellence in education will not be measured by flawless outcomes, but by a culture that celebrates process, perseverance, and purpose.

Micro-trend: Humanised technology in learning

Technological advancement continues to redefine classrooms. But the greatest innovation lies not in the tools themselves, but in how educators use them to make learning more human.

Immersive learning can bring abstract concepts to life. Yet, these technologies only succeed when guided by teachers who understand their students as individuals and not simply users and data points.

Macro-trend: The educator as innovator

The teacher’s role is shifting from instructor to designer of learning experiences. Teachers today must be innovators combining data-driven insights with the art of mentorship.

Professional development, therefore, must focus as much on creative thinking and emotional intelligence as it does on academic rigour.

This requires leadership that empowers teachers to take risks, collaborate, and continually learn. The pursuit of excellence, after all, begins with teachers who are inspired to evolve.

Mega-trend: Education as a lifelong ecosystem

By 2026 and beyond, schools will no longer be isolated institutions. They will form part of larger ecosystems connected to families, industries and global networks of learning.

The walls between “school” and “real life” are dissolving, giving rise to authentic, project-based and cross-disciplinary learning.

The goal is no longer to prepare students for the future, but to help them actively shape it as responsible members of society with the skills that provide courage.

Steering the future with purpose

The Renaissance redefined art and science. The Industrial Revolution transformed labour. The Digital Revolution reshaped access to knowledge.

Now we are on the brink of what might be called the Human Renaissance where creativity, ethics, and empathy become the most valued currencies of success.

To steer this future, education must remain anchored in purpose and humanity. Excellence will not be about being the best in the room but about bringing out the best in the room.