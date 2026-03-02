Prince Buthelezi Mall gears up for grand opening in Empangeni in April '26

Prince Buthelezi Mall in the affluent Empangeni neighborhood is almost finished, marking the beginning of a major new retail development in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

With development on track with doors to open by the end of April 2026, the multi-million rand center represents a significant investment in the area and ushers in a new age of modern, convenience-driven retail for the Empangeni and Richards Bay area.

Developed by Moolman Group in partnership with Twin City and Melta Capital, Prince Buthelezi Mall is the result of an extensive development process undertaken over the past 15 months and the culmination of four years of planning.

The centre has been carefully designed to serve as a regional retail hub, offering a carefully curated mix of everyday essentials, fashion, food and leisure in a safe, accessible and climate-controlled environment. Now, excitement is mounting as the opening date draws near.

A regional investment with local impact

Featuring approximately 37,000m2 of gross leasable area, the mall will house around 90 stores, including dual anchors, spanning supermarkets, fashion, restaurants, specialty retail offerings and drive-throughs, many of which will be a first in this area.

During construction, more than 2,000 workers have been employed, with many additional jobs expected to be created as retailers begin trading.

Additional to the mall itself, the developers are investing over R90m into upgrading surrounding infrastructure, including the bridge and roads leading to the centre. Close collaboration with local taxi associations is also underway to support efficient commuter access between the nearby CBD and the mall, supported by an on-site taxi rank and ample free parking.

This integrated approach reflects a long-term commitment to the area, positioning the mall as both a commercial catalyst and a practical addition to daily life in Empangeni.

Designed for connection and everyday ease

Inspired by the green hills of the area, Prince Buthelezi Mall blends modern design with a soothing upmarket aesthetic. Inside, shoppers can look forward to comfortable communal seating areas, plenty of greenery, a large entertainment space featuring a big screen viewing area, free Wi-Fi, ample bathrooms and a creative kids' area where little shoppers can enjoy hours of play.

Plenty of parking bays, strong security measures and clear sightlines have been prioritised to create a calm and comfortable shopping experience. The design focuses on flow, visibility and accessibility, ensuring the centre is easy to navigate and suited to both quick visits and longer stays.

As opening approaches, the mall team has already begun engaging with the local community. School tours are underway and operational teams are actively preparing retailers and facilities for the launch, building familiarity and excitement ahead of the grand opening.

Prince Buthelezi Mall is envisioned to be a first-class regional centre, featuring contemporary design, thoughtful amenities and shared spaces where people can reconnect. For Empangeni, it represents confidence in the area’s growth and a tangible step forward in its retail landscape.