Garden Walk sod-turning event marks the start of a landmark retail development in Hartenbos

The rapidly developing Western Cape town of Hartenbos and the greater Garden Route region are set to welcome an exciting new shopping destination: Garden Walk, a 20,000sqm retail and lifestyle centre. The new shopping centre is scheduled to open in April 2026 with a carefully curated tenant mix, including specially selected grocery stores, a tailored mix of upmarket lifestyle stores, and delicious dining experiences

Mossel Bay, which was recently named a top holiday destination for 2025, saw its local municipality play a key role in making this development possible by creating a business-friendly environment under strong leadership.

The lead developers, Moolman Group, in partnership with Dorpstraat and Organic Coral Developments, officially broke ground on this highly anticipated project on 25 February 2025, with official sod turning celebrations attended by the owners and partners of the development, local landowners and developers, and prominent local business owners. Key contractors and professional team members involved in the project were also present, along with representatives from the local media. A delegation from the Mossel Bay Municipality graced the occasion, led by Mayor Dirk Kotze, who addressed the crowd, as well as deputy mayor and head of Planning and Economic Development, Cliffie Bayman, ward councillor Annatjie Janse van Rensburg, and acting municipal manager, Anette Potgieter.

Strategically positioned next to the N2 highway at the R102 and Monte Christo Road off-ramp, Garden Walk will cater primarily to the fast-growing northern Hartenbos community. With the town's rising popularity as a prime destination for retirees and remote workers, the new centre is perfectly placed to meet the evolving needs of this thriving area and will further enhance the region’s retail landscape.

“Hartenbos is attracting thousands of new permanent residents each year and this part of town is already home to several new lifestyle estates and retirement villages containing a total of more than 5,000 homes within a 5km radius of the centre. Further development plans include more residential complexes, schools, churches and other amenities as growth continues,” says Moolman Group director of developments, Pieter Beyers. “Garden Walk will be the shopping destination of choice for this growing community.”

Garden Walk shoppers will be able enjoy easy access to top retailers, including anchors Checkers, Food Lover’s Market, and Dis-Chem. It will also feature a vibrant variety of national fashion outlets, including W.EDIT, Miladys, Overland, Pick n Pay Clothing and Ackermans.

For home essentials, shoppers will be able to choose from PEP Home, Mr Price Home, Whitehouse and Volpes. They can also look forward to a variety of specialty stores, including Crazy Plastics, Crazy Pets, Outdoor Warehouse, Pet Science, PNA and Checkers Liquor.

With enticing selection of eateries, diners will enjoy popular favourites, as well as family favourites, all while soaking up the beautiful views overlooking the Garden Walk’s welcoming main piazza. The centre will also stand out with an exceptionally convenient customer experience, including banking facilities, ample on-site parking, spacious pause areas, and free Wi-Fi throughout the centre.

Garden Walk’s architecture is deeply rooted in the area’s history and environment. Inspired by the sea and the industrial design of maritime structures, it will feature raw textures, curved forms and earthy tones that evoke a sense of warmth, place and permanence. Steel, timber and brick facades will embody the industrial heritage, while the sweeping curves of the building’s design will create a sense of fluidity found in the surrounding dunes and ocean horizons.

Its aesthetic form also prioritises function, with intuitive pedestrian flows and convenience. The seamless transition between indoors and outdoors, designed to offer from the Western Cape’s legendary weather, will create inviting, accessible and comfortable environment, full of natural light and fresh air, welcoming shoppers to shop, meet, explore and eat.

Road and infrastructure improvements are a key aspect of the development, with significant upgrades ensuring smooth traffic flow and improved accessibility. The centre will integrate modern sustainability principles, including an ongoing environmental management plan, which also focuses on biodiversity.

With the commencement of the project’s construction, Garden Walk is on track to welcome shoppers by April 2026. “Garden Walk is poised to become a local landmark. It will be more than a commercial hub; it will be a vibrant community anchor.”



