Ackermans unveils Summer 2025 collection

Ackermans invites South Africans to step into summer with confidence, colour, and comfort. The retailer’s Summer 2025 collection captures the essence of the season — easy silhouettes, vibrant hues, and breathable fabrics designed for real life and real people.

Image supplied

The new range was unveiled recently at Cape Grace Hotel in Cape Town, where guests experienced the collection’s sun-soaked palette and signature Ackermans' versatility firsthand.

“This season is all about effortless sophistication — fashion that feels as good as it looks,” says Bronwyn Pretorius, chief executive of marketing.

“We want every Ackermans customer to feel confident and inspired, ready to enjoy all the happiness and energy that summer brings.”

Designed for real life and real style

From breezy linen dresses and airy knits to vibrant co-ords and everyday denim staples, the Ackermans Summer 2025 collection celebrates versatility at its core.

Each capsule has been designed to mix, match, and move seamlessly from brunch to beach, work to weekend — without compromising on comfort or style.

Inspired by global trends and interpreted through a distinctly South African lens, the range channels coastal ease and Mediterranean charm, with a focus on longevity, wearability, and timeless appeal.

The colour story

Ackermans’ summer palette draws from nature’s warmth and optimism, combining tonal sophistication with playful energy:

Butter yellow & ocean blues – serene and sunlit.



Magenta & chocolate – bold and confident.



Denim & green – fresh, grounded everyday staples.



Neutrals & linen – timeless, breathable, and endlessly versatile.

Texture adds depth this season, with crochet-inspired knits, linen blends, and crinkled cottons giving each piece its own personality and tactile appeal.

“Our Summer 2025 range is everything we stand for — beautiful design that feels effortless, relevant, and full of life,” says Shaz Abass, chief executive of merchandising. “We understand our customer’s world, and we’ve created fashion that fits it perfectly.”

Women who inspire Summer

To bring its “We Love Summer” campaign to life, Ackermans has partnered with six women who embody the brand’s spirit of confidence, authenticity, and joy — Ntando Rambani, Tansey Coetzee, Semone Skosan, Dineo Lioma, Nomvula Kgoale, and Olwethu Njoloza-Leshabane.

From entrepreneurs to creators and changemakers, each woman brings her own perspective to what effortless style means today — real, joyful, and unapologetically individual.

Fashion for everybody

The Summer 2025 collection spans womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and CUBE, delivering fashion that fits every lifestyle and body type.

Staying true to Ackermans’ commitment to accessibility, each piece blends style, comfort, and affordability — because great fashion should feel as inclusive as it looks.

“Ackermans has always been about people,” adds Pretorius. “This collection is designed to make you feel good inside and out. We love summer — and we want everyone to love it with us.”