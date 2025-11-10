Petshop Science introduces premium private label pet food

Responding to the growing demand from South African pet owners for affordable, high-quality nutrition for their four-legged family-members, Petshop Science has launched a private label range of premium dry dog and cat food.

Image supplied

The new range was developed in consultation with veterinarians and animal nutritionists and offers complete, balanced meals made with natural ingredients - carefully formulated to keep pets healthy and happy at every stage of life.

“We want to ensure that premium, nutritionally balanced food is no longer a luxury, but a standard of care that every pet can enjoy,” says Trevor Paxton, general manager for Petshop Science.

“By offering high quality, locally produced pet food at accessible prices in 100% recyclable packaging, our new range delivers exceptional value to pet families – supporting local economies, reducing environmental impact, and prioritising the health and happiness of every furry family member,” adds Paxton. “It’s a win for pets, people, and the planet.”

Petshop Science pet food contains no artificial colourants, flavourings or added sugar, is rich in vitamins and includes key ingredients such as fibre, prebiotics and probiotics, which support healthy digestion – one of the top concerns among pet owners. These elements help maintain gut health, improve nutrient absorption, and boost immunity – making them essential for long-term wellness.

The new range caters for puppies and kittens (up to twelve months), adult and senior pets, and is available from any of the 144 Petshop Science stores nationwide, or via Sixty60.