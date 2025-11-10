Netflix's ad-supported tier hits 190 million viewers

Netflix has announced that its ad-supported tier now reaches more than 190 million viewers worldwide, marking a major milestone as the streaming giant enters its fourth year in the advertising business. The company revealed the figure in a new update on its corporate site, alongside details of a fresh audience measurement metric designed to give advertisers a clearer sense of scale.

Estimated average

The new measure, called Monthly Active Viewers (MAVs), counts members who have watched at least one minute of ads on Netflix in a given month, multiplied by an estimated average number of people per household. The move represents a shift from Netflix’s previous focus on individual account metrics, which the company said did not fully reflect how many people are actually watching together.

In its announcement, Netflix said the change would offer a “clearer, more transparent representation” of ad reach and align its reporting more closely with television industry standards. The company also confirmed that its ad tech platform, the Netflix Ads Suite, is now fully operational across all 12 markets where the ad-supported plan is available.

Critical scale

Netflix has steadily expanded its advertising business since introducing ads in 2022, partnering with major programmatic platforms including Google Display & Video 360, The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP. The company says it now works with more than 50 measurement partners globally and has reached what it calls “critical scale in all markets.”

The redefined metric highlights Netflix’s ambition to be viewed as a mainstream player in the global advertising ecosystem, capable of rivaling traditional broadcasters and major digital platforms. Analysts say the new household-based measurement could appeal to advertisers seeking a truer reflection of real-world viewership but also note that it complicates comparisons with competitors who use different benchmarks.