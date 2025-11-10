MSC suspends Mali cargo bookings amid fuel shortage and security risks

Swiss-based transport company MSC has temporarily stopped accepting cargo bookings for Mali due to ongoing security concerns and a fuel shortage caused by a blockade enforced by al Qaeda-linked militants. The move threatens to exacerbate supply chain disruptions for the landlocked West African country.

The two-month fuel blockade, imposed by Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), has all but paralysed Bamako, attacking convoys attempting to deliver essential supplies. MSC stated that “due to major operational challenges caused by safety concerns and a fuel shortage, road transportation for cargo destined for Mali is temporarily suspended until further notice.”

Industry response and regional impact

French shipping firm CMA CGM said its overland transport operations had been "heavily impacted in terms of both transit times and costs" because of Mali’s fuel and security challenges. After consultations with Mali’s transport ministry, CMA CGM reversed its initial decision to suspend cargo shipments.

Western governments have issued travel advisories in response to the escalating risk. France became the latest to urge its citizens to leave Mali, following similar advisories from the US, Britain, and Italy.

Supply chain implications

The suspension highlights the vulnerability of landlocked countries to security threats and fuel supply interruptions. Logistics operators and exporters face mounting challenges in maintaining the flow of goods into Mali, potentially driving up transport costs and delays across regional trade corridors.