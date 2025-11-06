School of Rock to launch in Stellenbosch

Global music education brand, School of Rock is setting up camp in Stellenbosch, and will be opening the door to its Devonbosch branch on 6 January 2026. A grand opening celebration will follow on Saturday, 17 January.

Supplied image (from L-R): Ryan Hunt, Las Lemmer, Keith Taeuber, Leigh Spaun, Carlo Capri, and Deon de Wet outside the soon-to-be School of Rock Devonbosch

Over the past decade, the school has transformed more than 3,000 lives in Claremont, Cape Town, and Parktown North, Johannesburg, and now brings its third South African location to the heart of the winelands, which will serve families from Stellenbosch, Paarl, Somerset West and the Northern Suburbs.

“In a world increasingly dominated by automated music, School of Rock stands for authenticity, creativity and live performance,” said Leigh Spaun, marketing director of School of Rock South Africa. “We are igniting a movement that creates real musicians and puts them on real stages, showing that the power of live music always comes from the heart.”

Situated in a mixed-use development, School of Rock Devonbosch aims to enrich the community through creativity, youth development and cultural engagement. “Devonbosch brings together businesses, homes and lifestyle experiences - and School of Rock will add the perfect harmony to this incredible place,” said Spaun.

Launch special

To celebrate the launch, School of Rock Devonbosch is running a pre-enrolment competition. Students who enrol before 17 January 2026 will automatically be entered into a draw to win one of ten 12-month memberships valued at R25,000. In addition, students enrolling before 30 January will receive 10% off lesson and group programme fees for the first three months.

With growing interest in franchise opportunities across South Africa, School of Rock SA is entering a strategic expansion phase. Spaun and managing director Keith Taeuber are committed to leveraging the brand’s global success to develop high-performing franchises that enrich communities through music education and performance-based learning.

“We are not just opening another music school - we are building creative sanctuaries,” said Spaun.

With 429 School of Rock locations worldwide and 12 more due to open by the end of 2025, the Devonbosch launch underscores South Africa’s place in a global movement dedicated to changing lives through music.