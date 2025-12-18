Say 'hello' to ANEW sparkling wine

The year is winding down, you are on your long-awaited break, your family is all at the celebratory table, laughter is spilling over, and glasses are raised. To add a little sparkle during this jolly season, ANEW Hotels & Resorts has branched out its ANEW Collection Wines range in collaboration with Van Loveren Family Vineyards. Already consisting of a fruity Chenin Blanc and a bold Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, a sparkling addition is here just in time to celebrate during the holidays, the ANEW Collection Chardonnay Pinot Noir Brut.

This fresh brut, crafted from 85% Chardonnay grapes and 15% Pinot Noir grapes, offers ripe citrus and lime aromas on the nose, while soft, refined bubbles rise through the glass resulting in a crisp, dry finish. Light and fresh on the approach, it fits equally well at a summer lunch, or a casual celebration when spending time at any ANEW property.

"After the success of our ANEW Collection Chenin Blanc and ANEW Collection Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, we wanted to introduce something that adds a little fizz to the collection and lets the joy of any occasion, bubble over. The ANEW Collection Chardonnay Pinot Noir Brut is made for toasting, lots of heartfelt laughter and for those special moments that pairs beautifully with the holiday spirit,” says Alan Campbell, talent and commercial director at ANEW Hotels & Resorts.

Van Loveren Family Vineyards winemaker, Chris Crafford, adds that guests will be delighted with this sparkling wine, as the vines are 10 years old, grown on well-drained alluvial sandy soils in Robertson. These conditions yield fruit with good concentration and a fine structure, contributing to the wine’s fresh, balanced profile. This brut has a maturation potential of two to three years and it pairs perfectly with chicken strips on a crisp salad with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and honey balsamic dressing, or can be enjoyed on its own.

Rolling out across all ANEW Hotels & Resorts properties this holiday season at R415 per bottle the ANEW Collection Chardonnay Pinot Noir Brut is ready to upstage the Christmas pudding and make the tinsel jealous…



