Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Handyman Bryanston
- Rental Manager Cape Town
- Event Stylist Johannesburg
Year-end celebrations still matter even when budgets are tight
Year-end celebrations often get squeezed, or missed entirely, when budgets are tight and the pressure to make them perfect can feel overwhelming. But these moments and celebrations are significant, offering a chance to acknowledge the effort, determination, and teamwork that carried the year. You do not need extravagance to make it meaningful. However, what counts is a space that feels right, an atmosphere that creates camaraderie, and the genuine feeling of truly being valued.
At ANEW Hotels & Resorts, a sincere sense of welcome is part of who we are and what we offer. After a long year of deadlines, pressures, and stretched teams, finding the time to plan a celebration can feel impossible. That is why we provide the ideal venues nationwide for festivities of any size, regardless of the fact on whether you are looking for a city party, a breakaway in the bush or a relaxed send-off next to the ocean.
The perfect ANEW spaces truly bring teams together:
KwaZulu-Natal
Celebrate in style with 50% off venue hire on tailor-made year-end packages.
Book by 31 October and enjoy a complimentary chef’s choice sweet treat.
Confirm your function by 31 October and receive complimentary welcome drinks for your group.
Gauteng
Full function package from R550 per person (30+ guests), including buffet, welcome drinks, and a private venue.
Book for 30+ guests and enjoy complimentary welcome drinks.
Menus from R375 per person, including a welcome drink and festive touches.
Book by 31 October (min. 50 guests) and receive a complimentary welcome drink for your group.
North West
Book by 31 October and receive a complimentary welcome drink.
Mpumalanga
Year-end lunches or dinners (30+ guests) include a complimentary welcome drink per person.
Raise your glass, all year-end events (30+ guests) include a welcome drink for all guests.
Cocktail functions or gala dinners from R500 per person, with bespoke options available.
Western Cape
Groups of 30+ guests enjoy complimentary venue hire. Book 2+ nights’ accommodation with your event and receive discounted room rates.
Newly renovated and ready to host your team’s celebration, inquire for opening deals for your group.
Come and treat your team with a formal dinner, a casual braai, or something in between. Every ANEW venue includes halaal meals on request at no extra charge, ensuring everyone is part of the occasion. So, take breath, look at the year that was, and let ANEW help you create the perfect celebration for your team… that they will actually remember.
For more, go to our website www.anewhotels.com or email our team on az.oc.sletohwena@snoitavreser. They are ready to make this experience easy for you.
- Year-end celebrations still matter even when budgets are tight09 Oct 14:48
- Dynamic SA hospitality group launches new HR Intern Programme09 Sep 14:13
- The Wilderness Hotel renovations progress well ahead of joining ANEW27 Aug 15:56
- ANEW Hotels & Resorts adds Halaal-certified meals to nationwide menu07 Jul 14:13
- ANEW Hotels & Resorts adds iconic Garden Route hotel to its portfolio13 Jun 14:40