Air France extends Cape Town–Paris flights to May 2026

Air France has extended its seasonal direct route between Cape Town and Paris until 3 May 2026, following strong demand. Originally scheduled to operate until the end of March 2026, the service has been popular with both South African travellers heading to Europe and international visitors to Cape Town.

Cape Town has remained a sought-after destination, particularly during Europe’s winter months. The direct flights provide South Africans with easy access to Paris and seamless connections across Air France’s global network.

Flight AF0871 departs Cape Town daily at 8.50am, arriving in Paris at 7.20pm. The return service, AF0890, leaves Paris at 6.30pm and lands in Cape Town at 6.45am the following day. The service is operated by the Airbus A350.

Strong demand and industry confidence

"Cape Town remains one of the most inspiring destinations in our network, and we are thrilled to see such strong demand for our seasonal Paris–Cape Town route,” says Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa at Air France–KLM.

"This extension not only reflects the continued appetite for travel between Cape Town and Europe but also reinforces Air France’s commitment to connecting South Africans to the world with style, comfort, and efficiency. We are thrilled to offer our customers a longer window to experience this highly seasonal popular route."

The extension aligns with Air France’s broader investment in the South African market and reflects confidence in the country’s tourism recovery and international appeal.

