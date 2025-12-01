South Africa
    Joe Public takes home Large Agency at 2025 FM Ad focus

    Joe Public has secured the Large Agency of the Year title at the 2025 FM AdFocus Awards for the third consecutive year, reinforcing its position as South Africa's premier independent advertising agency.
    Issued by Joe Public
    1 Dec 2025
    FM AdFocus measures what matters most to clients and shareholders: revenue growth, profitability, client ROI, talent acquisition, and strategic impact. The Large Agency award recognises Joe Public's ability to deliver both creative firepower and business performance in equal measure.

    Throughout 2025, the agency's work for clients has dominated industry headlines, not just for creative awards but for measurable business impact. Behind every campaign stands a culture built on talent, resilience, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence that has become the agency's trademark.

    "To us as an agency, recognitions like these are kept close to our hearts because they validate the contribution of every single person in this building," says Pepe Marais, chief creative officer and founder of Joe Public. "It proves that when you build a culture around excellence and accountability, success follows naturally. We're thankful to our clients for trusting us with their business, to our partners for believing in our vision, and to our people for showing up every day to do work that moves the needle."

    For three years running, Joe Public has demonstrated that independence is a competitive advantage in an industry increasingly dominated by holding company networks. The agency continues to prove that the best work happens when creative freedom meets commercial discipline.

