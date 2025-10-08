Joe Public turns street studs into street nipples for Breast Cancer UK

Bold, low-budget idea highlights importance of checking your breasts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Joe Public London has launched its latest campaign for good - a bold, conversation-starting initiative for Breast Cancer UK that turns something easily overlooked into something impossible to ignore.

The campaign, titled ‘Street Nipples’, transforms ordinary pavement studs in London, Manchester and Edinburgh into nipple artworks, reminding women of the importance of self-checking. Using eco-friendly reverse graffiti (created with pressure washers rather than paint), the designs are striking, sustainable and short-lived, but their message is intended to last much longer.

Like the studs themselves, the idea started with something most of us barely notice. “We were standing on a street corner wondering what those little studs were actually for. That was the spark,” says Caroline Bergh, creative director at Joe Public. “It felt like the perfect metaphor: if you don’t look for it, you could miss it.”

The project was created on a limited budget, with zero media spend, proving that big impact doesn’t always require big money. The work is supported by an interactive map for the public to track down the 50+ nipple artworks across the three cities, and a simple social competition encouraging people to share their finds using #StreetNipples.

Thalie Martini, CEO of Breast Cancer UK, adds: “We know that at least 30% of breast cancer cases are preventable, but for those that are not, it’s vital to know the signs. This campaign takes that message to the street, quite literally, and does it in a way that gets people talking on a topic that has recently gone too silent.”

Joe Public London is a full-service agency and part of the Joe Public Independent Network, with offices across Europe and Africa. The campaign was delivered through the agency’s Take-Away model - a pricing menu designed for fast-to-market projects within tighter budgets and defined scope. “Whether you order Rare, Medium or Well Done, it’s always done well,” adds Claudi Potter, co-founder and executive creative director at Joe.

For Breast Cancer UK, that meant a small but powerful idea, executed with maximum craft. One that proves creativity doesn’t need a big media plan to make an impact.



