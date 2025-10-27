Client belief in creativity powers historic win for Joe Public: Africa and the Middle East’s #1 agency

For the sixth time, Joe Public has reached the summit of the Loeries Awards to claim the titles of Agency of the Year, and Independent Agency of the Year in Africa and the Middle East.

Joe Public’s performance at the 2025 Loerie Awards is proof that great partnerships, brave clients, and an unwavering belief in the power of creativity can build brands that drive business ambitions.

The agency’s award-winning work celebrates the creativity and collaboration between Joe Public and its brands, including Chicken Licken®, Nedbank, Cell C, Flying Fish, Castle Milk Stout and Uber.

Leading the charge is Chicken Licken®, which claimed Brand of the Year in a stunning comeback that saw the proudly South African quick-service brand rise from number 13 last year to reclaim its throne. In a category dominated by global giants, Chicken Licken® proved that local flavour, authentic storytelling, and fearless creativity can outshine any multinational competitor.

Chicken Licken® took home 19 Loeries, including a Grand Prix for Performance Craft honouring actor Phila Mazibuko, director Karien Cherry, and Giant Films.

Cell C marked a pivotal moment in its brand journey, winning two Bronze Loeries that signal the beginning of something bigger to come. This is a brand finding its voice, and we're honoured to help amplify it.

What happens when a financial services brand commits to creativity that connects deeply with real people? Nedbank reaped the rewards of climbing the creative rankings over the years and banked 7 Loeries, including a Campaign Gold Loerie and a Gold Loerie for Craft Writing for its Hard-Working Professionals campaign for the Nedbank Platinum Credit Card, as well as a Campaign Gold Craft Loerie in the radio category.

South African Breweries delivered exceptional work for Flying Fish and Castle Milk Stout, earning one Gold, three Silvers, and one Bronze Loerie, proving that great beer deserves great advertising.

Joe Public Cape Town's work for Uber earned another Campaign Bronze Loerie for their 'It's so good you'll find a reason' films, showcasing consistent creative excellence that travels across borders.

From broadcast to digital, from social to outdoor, these campaigns created cultural moments and drove measurable business results.

"These wins are only possible because of sustained partnerships with clients who believe in the effectiveness of creativity," says Pepe Marais, group chief creative officer at Joe Public. "When brands trust us to push boundaries, magic happens. This recognition belongs to every client who chose bravery over bland, to every partner who supported us in the production of our ideas, and to every Joe in our agency who obsesses over being better than our best, and then better. It truly stands testament to our growth purpose."

For the full list of winners and the official 2025 rankings, visit the Loeries website.



