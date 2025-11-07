FNB retains title as South Africa’s Best Digital Bank in Human8’s SITEisfaction 2025 report

FNB crowned Best Digital Bank

FNB has once again been named South Africa's Best Digital Bank, achieving a SITEisfaction® score of 73.34. Nedbank (70.74) and Capitec (70.47) follow closely, continuing to challenge the status quo with strong performances across multiple dimensions.

While FNB leads overall, the rankings shift slightly when looking at platform-specific performance. In mobile banking, FNB takes the top spot, followed by Capitec in second and Nedbank in third. For internet banking, FNB again leads, with Discovery Bank in second place and Nedbank maintaining third. This distinction highlights how user expectations and experiences can vary across digital channels.

What drives digital banking satisfaction in 2025?

The 2025 SITEisfaction® report highlights three defining trends:

Trust: the defining factor in digital banking

Despite notable improvements in ease of use, quality of information, and accessible design across platforms, trust has emerged as the most critical and most fragile element. Rising fraud and cyber threats have eroded user confidence. To reverse this trend, banks must move beyond standard security protocols and embrace transparent, personalized, and proactive approaches that reassure users and rebuild trust.

While seamless and intuitive interactions remain essential, users now expect digital banking experiences that adapt to their individual needs and emotional context. Personalisation must simplify, not complicate the journey, offering relevant, responsive features that feel tailored without being intrusive.

The future of customer support lies not in choosing between AI or human agents, but in harmonising both. Users recognise and appreciate the unique strengths of each: AI for speed and efficiency, humans for empathy and nuance. Satisfaction hinges on how well banks orchestrate these channels to deliver a cohesive, complementary support experience.

“The latest SITEisfaction® results affirm that our digital-transformation journey is resonating with our clients. Yet, they also remind us that digital excellence is not a destination but an ongoing journey. We remain committed to raising the bar, enhancing our channels and delivering the simplest, most intuitive and value-adding digital service possible,” comments Mutsa Chironga, managing executive, Personal Banking at Nedbank.

About the SITEisfaction® report

Since 2012, Human8 has surveyed a representative sample of internet and mobile banking users from South Africa’s major consumer banks. The 2025 sample includes 2,000 respondents across both platforms. The report remains the only one of its kind focused exclusively on digital banking services, offering actionable insights into user behaviour, satisfaction, and expectations.

To purchase the full report or request a briefing, please contact Human8 at




