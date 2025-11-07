BehindtheCampaign: Daily Sun style campaign busts cancer myths

In October, some of Mzansi’s most persistent and dangerous cancer myths were confronted in public, through the voice of the Daily Sun in a campaign from TBWA\Coastal and client Campaigning for Cancer.

Some of Mzansi’s most persistent and dangerous cancer myths were confronted in public, through the voice of the Daily Sun in a campaign from TBWA\Coastal and client Campaigning for Cancer (Image supplied)

The campaign is a collision of old-school street media and modern advocacy, rooted in the reality that misinformation spreads fastest in places where people have the least access to trusted health information.

It brings the fight against stigma out of clinics and policy rooms and into everyday spaces, where it can do the most good.

Daily Sun back to print

Launched in Johannesburg, Shine the Sun on Cancer Myths brings Daily Sun back to print for the first time since its final edition on 20 December 2024.

The campaign uses the tabloid’s bold, provocative headline style to take on beliefs that have shaped how many South Africans understand cancer.

These myths remain deeply entrenched, quietly shaping how people respond to symptoms and whether they seek help.

Taking the message to the streets

“Daily Sun headlines used to stop people mid-stride. We’ve borrowed that stopping power to expose myths that kill,” says Craig Murie, executive creative director at TBWA\Coastal.

“These stories travel fast through communities, with devastating results. So, we’re taking the message to the streets, the taxi ranks and the airwaves.”

Ten myths have been turned into three-part street-pole headline sets, revealing the myth, the truth and a clear call to action.

Media24 and Daily Sun backed the campaign by lending their masthead for the print edition, publishing online articles, running a WhatsApp poll, amplifying content across their platforms, and subsidising media placement costs.

The street-pole executions are supported by Adreach.

A one-off 5,000-copy print run of Daily Sun, sponsored in part by Millennial Printers, is being handed out at commuter hubs across Johannesburg Metro, timed to align with the close of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A natural fit

Reviving Daily Sun’s print edition was intentional.

The paper’s headline style is part of South Africa’s urban memory: sharp, sensational and impossible to ignore.

By reviving that voice, TBWA\Coastal and Campaigning for Cancer are replacing misinformation with the truth.

“The myths are wild and that’s exactly why the Daily Sun style works so well here,” says Murie.

“Those old street-pole headlines were loud, unforgettable and part of the culture.

“The myths are just as outrageous, so the fit was natural. It felt essential to use that voice to bring this campaign to life.”

Radio stories mirror how myths are spread

The radio element, to be flighted on Jozi FM, mirrors how rumours typically spread: through voice notes, breathless “breaking news” updates and overheard conversations.

“We built the radio stories the same way the myths spread – familiar voices in ordinary settings,” says Simphiwe Senyatsi, senior art director at TBWA\Coastal.

“One follows a Powerball winner who’s too afraid to collect his prize because he believes cancer is a rich person’s disease.

“Another tackles the myth about money in bras causing breast cancer.

“A third plays on how quickly stories move through community WhatsApp groups.

“Each one flips the rumour on its head and leads people back to the facts.”

Impact: To save lives

For Ekta Parsotam, senior strategist at TBWA\Coastal, the campaign’s impact lies in saving lives.

“There’s so much that needs to be done to reach the actual person.

This is one way of doing it: creating more opportunities for people to know more, understand more, and be better positioned to act.

“We’re targeting an area where real change is possible. That’s why this campaign matters: it’s about generating awareness where it can make a difference.”

Founded in 2008, Campaigning for Cancer is recognised as a pioneer in patient advocacy in South Africa.

The organisation works with individuals to navigate the health system and assert their rights, while engaging with government, NGOs, healthcare providers, funders and civil society to drive systemic change.