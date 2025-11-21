Tuks FM presenter Tshegofatso Makola earns global recognition for news broadcasting

Tshegofatso Makola, a BA student at the University of Pretoria and radio presenter at Tuks FM is celebrating a milestone moment in her broadcasting journey after being named Best News Broadcaster by the International Student Broadcasting Championship.

She speaks to Bizcommunity about her win, her great love of news and getting to live out her childhood dream.

Tshegofatso Makola is a broadcaster at Tuks Fm. Source: Supplied.

Congratulations on being named Best News Broadcaster by the International Student Broadcasting Championship. What does this recognition mean to you personally and professionally?

Being recognised by the International Student Broadcasting Championship is an honour. The broadcasting space like many creative environments, is one sometimes filled with doubt, and so being recognised is somewhat affirming. As a professional, it’s assurance that I am on the right path.

You were nominated in two categories this year, including Best Talk Presenter. What do you think set your news broadcasting apart for the judges?

Perhaps the judges would be better suited to answer this question, but if I had to take a wild guess, it would be how I don’t try to sound like someone I’m not.

You’ve spoken about delivering news that is reliable, trusted, and accessible. How do you personally define “accessible” news, and why is it important to you?

Accessible news to me, is news that can be understood by all- no fancy jargon and as simple as possible. I challenge myself in presenting news in this way at all times because to me, it is often the jargon and complicated route to delivering news that scares many away from engaging or reading further. I’ve seen this more with the youth, where there’s a common misconception that young people aren’t interested in the news, but in reality, broadcasters are presenting news to them in a way that they don’t resonate with.

What aspects of your preparation or on-air approach do you think contributed most to this win?

Definitely knowing what I read. You can really tell the difference between a news anchor who eats, breathes and sleeps news and one that doesn’t. Some may even argue I have too many news subscriptions.

Secondly, preparation is everything. My station manager, Nicole da Silva always says, if you don’t have it fully prepared, then it’s not ready to go on air, and I fully live by that. Sometimes it could be the verification of a story, or finding out an additional detail to a story- I believe in stories being told with no holes in between.

Finally, I listen a lot to other news broadcasters to gain inspiration for different angles and methods of storytelling. I’ve drawn inspiration from a series of news anchors and presenters over the years and something they all have in common is how they all sound like themselves.

Global platforms like the ISBC play a major role in highlighting emerging talent. How has participation in an international competition shaped your growth as a broadcaster?

It’s definitely given me perspective of what’s outside. Often, we tend to find comfort in what we know and that’s what we gravitate towards, but participating in this competition has allowed me to be more observant of what broadcasting looks like outside of South Africa, and what I can draw from that to become a more diverse broadcaster.

What’s the most challenging part of presenting news in a way that resonates with different audiences?

That’s a tough question. I think it would be having to balance being relatable and still ensuring that each story told receives the seriousness it deserves. Also, having to ensure that you’re not overly “Gen-Z” that the “adults in the room” don’t understand, but not too serious that the youth are left out of yet another conversation. I do think though, that this challenge is what pushes me to perfect my craft.

Looking back at your journey this year, what moments or decisions stand out as turning points?

Being a news anchor has opened doors to a whole avenue of things to do. It’s been fun to branch out into moderating panel discussions and debates. One of the highlights has to be a panel discussion we hosted on TuksFM with social media news commentators, Dan Corder and Amahle Jaxa ahead of the SRC elections at the University of Pretoria. Why this was a highlight for me is that it encouraged students to want to participate in the elections by casting their vote, which once again reinforces the influential role radio plays.

You mention the joy you find in delivering news. What do you love most about being behind the mic?

Apart from the fact that I get to truly feel like I’m living my childhood dream, I enjoy feeling like I’m contributing to something great that shapes thinking and allows those listening to question more and perhaps spark conversation.

Most of all, I think I really enjoy the responsibility. Being a news anchor is a huge responsibility that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Awards are milestones, but they also create momentum. What’s next for you as you head into the new year?

I plan to continue growing my craft. Next year is a big news year ahead with the Local Government Elections, and so I look forward to covering that, but most of all, I look forward to expanding the way in which I tell stories- a lot more on the field reporting and who knows, perhaps even appearing on your screens. The possibilities for the new year are endless, and I’m open to exploring what that may look like for me.

Who has been instrumental in your journey, and how have they influenced your broadcasting style?

Lwazi Mpofu. He’s encouraged me to always seek to perfect my craft. According to him nothing is ever a 10/10, something I too believe. So I always try my level best to be the closest to that 10/10.

Lundi Khoisan. Lundi embraced my elaborate ideas, and allowed me the space to explore, fail if I needed to and to try again.

My home support structure: my family. Having ensured I grew up listening to the radio everyday, I think this was a subtle foreshadowing that this would be the career I would follow. My family are my biggest supporters and the best critics. Often when I need to bounce ideas off of people, they are the first people I approach.