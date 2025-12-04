Jozi FM chair arrested over missing lottery millions

Jozi FM’s chairperson has been released on bail of R10,000 after he appeared in the Orlando Magistrate Court on fraud and theft charges related to a multimillion-rand lottery grant.

Rapitse Montsho is accused of theft and fraud in connection with National Lottery Commission (NLC) grants totalling R34.8m.

Montsho’s arrest follows a complaint laid with the police by Jozi FM management, GroundUp recently reported. Police confirmed that a docket was registered on 7 May at Orlando police station before being transferred to the Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, who are investigating.

Montsho was arrested on 20 November and appeared in the Orlando magistrates’ court the following day. The matter was postponed to 28 November. The matter was then remanded to 20 January 2026.

Montsho is yet to plead.

He was released on 24 November due to his age and ill health after a special hearing granted him bail of R10,000. Under his bail conditions, Montsho is not allowed to contact witnesses and must remain within the Soweto jurisdiction, except when consulting his legal representatives at their offices in central Johannesburg. He must report to Protea Glen SAPS from Monday to Friday.

The investigation into the missing millions was prompted by Jozi FM station management after years of waiting for a lottery-funded multimedia centre to be built inside the Jabulani Soweto Theatre Precinct. The funding was granted more than ten years ago.

GroundUp previously reported that according to NLC annual reports, R24m was paid to Soweto Media Resources Centre (SMRC), which operates Jozi FM, in two tranches: R12m in August 2013 and R12m in April 2014. A further R10.8m was paid in October 2015, bringing the total to R34.8m.

Montsho previously told GroundUp that SMRC had merely acted as a conduit for lottery funds for an organisation called Legacy for a project called “Freedom Was Not Free”. It produced, distributed and archived documentaries featuring ageing veterans of the liberation struggle.

He said the total amount deposited into the project’s bank account by the NLC was significantly less than R34.8m and the Legacy Project funds had been accounted for.

Montsho’s attorney, Chris Mamathuntsha, said the matter was postponed for further investigations.

“We don’t know or have not seen the contents of the docket/the State case, so we cannot comment. The arrest has occurred, and it was unfortunate,” Mamathuntsha said.

GroundUp has also not yet seen the charge sheet.

Published originally on GroundUp.