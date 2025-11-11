Creative legacy John Hunt retires

Marking the end of an extraordinary four-decade career that helped define South Africa’s creative industry and cemented TBWA’s influence worldwide, John Hunt will retire from his role as TBWA Worldwide creative chair at the end of December.

One of South Africa’s most influential advertising creatives and a global industry leader, Hunt, will continue to serve as non-executive chair of the TBWA\South Africa board.

This will allow him to maintain his role as a mentor and trusted voice within the business. Hunt has not been operationally involved in TBWA\South Africa for more than a decade, focusing instead on his global creative leadership role.

His decision to step down marks a natural progression and the wish to spend more time with family and on personal pursuits, while continuing to contribute his perspective as chair of the South African board.

Immeasurable influence

TBWA\South Africa group CEO, Luca Gallarelli, described Hunt’s influence as “immeasurable”.

“For nearly half a century, John has inspired generations of creative thinkers both locally and internationally.

“As one half of the team who boldly declared that they wished to create the ‘first world-class agency out of Africa’, his ambition remains a driving force for all of us across TBWA\South Africa.

“For the past six years, I have had the deep personal privilege of working with, and learning from, a true global industry giant – one of the greatest privileges of my life. I am immensely grateful for John’s friendship and counsel.”

Shaped who I am

Carl Willoughby, TBWA’s chief creative officer, adds, “When we celebrated Hunt Lascaris’ 40th anniversary, his legacy was visible everywhere: in the work, in the people, and in the stories that defined an era in our industry and our country.

“I feel deeply privileged to have had access to him as a generous mentor and creative compass.

“He has quite literally shaped who I am professionally, and I will continue his legacy of iconic work. I have always been, and will continue to be, a proud John Hunt groupie.”

While he may no longer be making the daily commute to the TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris offices at 3 Sandown Valley in Sandton, Hunt will remain a guiding presence, by offering counsel, sharing ideas, and championing the creative ambition that has been the hallmark of his career.

For the generations of talented people who have passed through TBWA’s doors, his influence will be felt not only in the campaigns they produce, but in the fearless, original thinking he has inspired.

A creative legacy

Hunt’s journey in advertising began in Johannesburg in the early 1980s, when he “fell” into the industry after a stint as a claims clerk and a period of freelance writing.

In 1983, he and Reg Lascaris co-founded Hunt Lascaris, which quickly built a global reputation for bold, culturally resonant work unafraid to challenge convention.

Among Hunt’s proudest achievements was his close involvement in Nelson Mandela’s first election campaign.

By the mid-1990s, the agency had joined the TBWA Collective, evolving into TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and cementing its status among the world’s leading creative networks.

A decade later, in 2003, Hunt was appointed worldwide creative chair of TBWA, dividing his time between Johannesburg and New York while overseeing creative work in more than 80 countries and staying closely connected to his South African roots.

Reflecting on his influence, Jean-Marie Dru, chairman of TBWA\Worldwide, says, “John used to say life is too short to be mediocre.

"Thanks to his incomparable talent and his deep advice, so many of us have tried to aim higher – and, in doing so, make our lives more beautiful. Thank you, John, you’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

Lee Clow, the legendary creative behind TBWA\Chiat\Day says that when they joined the TBWA network, it was great to meet John Hunt.

“Hunt Lascaris and Chiat\Day got to keep our creative souls while joining a giant global network.

“John and his work inspired us, and all the TBWA offices around the world. I miss our creative celebrations at Cannes. The network will miss his creative passion, but congratulations John. You’ve earned it.”

Agency of the Decade

Under Hunt’s leadership, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris was named Agency of the Decade in South Africa and won multiple awards from Cannes Lions Grand Prix’s to D&AD Black Pencils.

He was inducted into the Loerie Awards Hall of Fame in 2005 and, in 2022, into the New York One Club Creative Hall of Fame.

"In our industry, we sometimes use the word Icon too freely, but not in John’s case - Here it is quite accurate,” says Erin Riley, global CEO of TBWA\Worldwide.

“What a gift it has been to be in the light of a living icon. To learn from his work, his wisdom, and his character.

“He showed us that creativity, at its best, can heal, unite, and move forward not just brands, but society.

“He once created a shirt for Hunt Lascaris of a person atop a mountain reaching for a star. “That’s what he did for the entire TBWA Collective. He inspired us to reach for excellence and his mark on us is indelible.”

Award-winning playwright and author

Beyond advertising, Hunt is an award-winning playwright and the author of The Art of the Idea (and how it can change your life), a widely read reflection on creativity that has been translated into several languages.

His acclaimed anti-apartheid play Vid Alex earned him South African Playwright of the Year, and his television dramas further cemented his reputation as a storyteller who moves audiences across mediums.

Memorable campaigns

Hunt’s iconic portfolio includes some of the most memorable campaigns in South African advertising history:

The BMW mouse campaign

Launched MTN. 30 years of involvement that saw it grow from telecommunications start-up to over 300 million subscribers and Africa’s most valuable brand.

The Zimbabwean Campaign

The launch of South Africa’s new constitution to celebrate and codify its journey to democracy

The Adidas campaign for the 2010 South African Fifa World Cup

Creating Nando’s irreverent brand character – a unique personality that pushed boundaries and cemented its global cultural relevance.





