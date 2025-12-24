BET Software debugs hunger this Christmas
The drive focuses on supporting many households facing food insecurity during the holidays. The initiative has turned into a friendly competition across BET Software departments, with the real victory belonging to the communities who will enjoy a moment of relief this Christmas.
Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says it’s easy to get wrapped up in deadlines and deliverables, but the Bucket Drive brings the team back to what matters, which is wrapping others in care.
“We spend our days building innovative solutions,” said Collins, “but the Bucket Drive reminds us that some of life’s most meaningful solutions are made by hand, with empathy and kindness.”
Behind the buckets lies a deeper mission: to ensure that no table sits empty while the world celebrates togetherness. No algorithms needed, just heart.
