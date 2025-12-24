South Africa
BET Software debugs hunger this Christmas

BET Software is proving that generosity runs just as deep as its code. With buckets full of essential food items, team members traded data for donations to bring festive cheer to underserved communities in Durban (Scars Are Blessings NPO), Cape Town (Youth Solutions Africa NPO), East London (Guardians of Hope SA NPO) and Johannesburg (Eldos Robotics Club NPO) for the company’s annual Christmas Bucket Drive on Friday, 19 December 2025.
Issued by BET Software
24 Dec 2025
24 Dec 2025
BET Software team members turned festive cheer into a full-stack effort at their annual Christmas Bucket Drive
BET Software team members turned festive cheer into a full-stack effort at their annual Christmas Bucket Drive

The drive focuses on supporting many households facing food insecurity during the holidays. The initiative has turned into a friendly competition across BET Software departments, with the real victory belonging to the communities who will enjoy a moment of relief this Christmas.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says it’s easy to get wrapped up in deadlines and deliverables, but the Bucket Drive brings the team back to what matters, which is wrapping others in care.

“We spend our days building innovative solutions,” said Collins, “but the Bucket Drive reminds us that some of life’s most meaningful solutions are made by hand, with empathy and kindness.”

Behind the buckets lies a deeper mission: to ensure that no table sits empty while the world celebrates togetherness. No algorithms needed, just heart.

BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
