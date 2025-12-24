South Africa
    Applications closing for Beefmaster’s 2026 agriculture bursary

    Applications for the Beefmaster Group’s 2026 academic bursary programme are currently open and will close on 30 December 2025. The bursary targets final-year students in selected agricultural fields and is aimed at supporting skills development within South Africa’s agricultural sector.
    24 Dec 2025
    Source: ©Elnur Amikishiyev via 123RF
    Source: ©Elnur Amikishiyev via 123RF

    The bursary is open to South African citizens in their final year of study in BSc Agriculture (Agricultural Economics), BSc Agriculture (Animal Science), or B Agriculture (Animal Production). Students from any accredited South African institution may apply, provided they have a strong academic record.

    Cindy Nkgoeng, HR manager at Beefmaster Group, said investment in skills development remains critical for the sector. "Agriculture remains one of the most important sectors for South Africa’s economic and social stability. Investing in young talent is essential if we want to build an industry that can meet future food security needs. At Beefmaster, we believe in creating pathways for capable young people to enter the sector with confidence, specialised skills, and a sense of purpose."

    Nkgoeng said the bursary is intended to support students beyond financial assistance. “Our bursary programme is designed to support students who show potential to become the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers in agriculture."

    The bursary covers tuition, accommodation, books and related study costs for the 2026 academic year. According to the company, the focus is on supporting students at the final stage of their studies, where financial pressure can be a barrier to completing qualifications.

    "Our business was built on strong family values and a commitment to community. Supporting education is one of the most powerful ways we can give back."

    Application requirements

    Applicants are required to submit the following documents via email:

    • A brief CV with personal details
    • A half-page motivation
    • A certified copy of a South African ID
    • A certified copy of a Grade 12/Matric certificate
    • A full academic record or statement of results

    Applications should be sent to az.oc.retsamfeeb@awipm.ehcnalb. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews and assessments. Successful applicants will be required to sign a bursary agreement.

    Applications close on 30 December 2025.

