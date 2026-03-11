WCape ramps up FMD vaccination with 100,000 new doses

The Western Cape has received 100,000 additional doses of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccine, bolstering efforts to control the outbreak across the province. The doses will be distributed across the West Coast, Cape Winelands, and Garden Route districts as part of a coordinated vaccination drive led by the provincial “war room.”

The ongoing vaccination drive aims to fully immunise the provincial herd. Key developments include:

• 48,612 animals vaccinated so far.

• 276 vaccination sites established.

• 29 private veterinarians assisting State Veterinarians.

• A total of 162,120 vaccine doses have now been received in the province.

• Warning road signs along all major highways connecting the Western Cape to neighbouring provinces.

• Checkpoints set up on several major roads.

Since the first confirmed cases, the provincial government has intensified measures to contain the outbreak. Support from organisations including the Milk Producers Organisation, Red Meat Producers, Milk SA, Agri Western Cape, and Shoprite has been crucial.

Coordinated 21-point response plan

The FMD response plan involves:

• Movement control, including 24/7 border monitoring.

• Monitoring, surveillance, and traceability through rapid provincial veterinary response.

• Protocols covering communication, by-law enforcement, and contingency planning.

• Recovery measures such as cleaning operations and quarantine monitoring.

"All of this progress is made possible through collaboration,” said Premier Winde. He commended all agricultural role players for their assistance in managing the outbreak.

The Premier added: "We will continue to intensify the response plan to protect this critical sector of our economy. I personally chair a weekly joint operation meeting with all stakeholders, including municipalities, to ensure that everything is being done to manage this crisis. In everything we do, we aim to protect growth, livelihoods and jobs."

“I want to echo the Premier’s gratitude to every role player who has worked tirelessly to bring this outbreak under control. Your dedication is the backbone of our collective progress. The arrival of the 100,000 additional vaccine doses in the Western Cape marks a significant turning point.

"It means we can now accelerate vaccinations across the province, ensuring that we protect our livestock, support our farmers, and strengthen this vital sector of our economy," said Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, who received the new doses.

The Premier is in regular contact with the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, to follow up and ensure a livestock movement permitting system is in place to further strengthen the Western Cape containment plan.