Flash Gala’s marketing campaign reaches over 100 million globally

Flash Gala’s marketing campaign has reached over 100 million people globally, as the brand builds recognition in key international markets through a digital-first strategy.

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Conrad Fick, marketing director at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, explains: "Social media campaigns, partnerships with global influencers, and newly developed commercial and branding materials have enabled the brand to connect with consumers across multiple markets."

The campaign leverages YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and influencer collaborations, supported by targeted advertising in industry publications and a new global commercial highlighting Flash Gala’s quality.

“To date, the campaign has had a strong impact, reaching 73.8 million people in 2024, while in 2025, this increased to 113.8 million people,” says Fick. It highlights the rapidly growing visibility of the Flash Gala brand in international markets.”

From online engagement to in-store recognition

The strategy reflects a shift in the fresh produce sector, where branded fruit is gaining prominence over generic varieties.

"It begins with an online interaction: consumers encounter the brand on social media, and the next time they visit a store, the name and branding are familiar to them, prompting recognition when they see the product on the shelf," says Fick.

Positioning Flash Gala as a premium variety

Pink Vein directors, owners of BigBucks Gala, plan to scale marketing efforts further in 2026 with a larger advertising and promotions budget.

“The goal is to position Flash Gala as a premium brand offering," says Anthony Rawbone-Viljoen, director of Pink Vein. "The progress made to date suggests that this goal is already in the process of being realised."