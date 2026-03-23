South Africa
Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Flash Gala’s marketing campaign reaches over 100 million globally

    Flash Gala’s marketing campaign has reached over 100 million people globally, as the brand builds recognition in key international markets through a digital-first strategy.
    23 Mar 2026
    23 Mar 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Conrad Fick, marketing director at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, explains: "Social media campaigns, partnerships with global influencers, and newly developed commercial and branding materials have enabled the brand to connect with consumers across multiple markets."

    The campaign leverages YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and influencer collaborations, supported by targeted advertising in industry publications and a new global commercial highlighting Flash Gala’s quality.

    “To date, the campaign has had a strong impact, reaching 73.8 million people in 2024, while in 2025, this increased to 113.8 million people,” says Fick. It highlights the rapidly growing visibility of the Flash Gala brand in international markets.”

    From online engagement to in-store recognition

    The strategy reflects a shift in the fresh produce sector, where branded fruit is gaining prominence over generic varieties.

    "It begins with an online interaction: consumers encounter the brand on social media, and the next time they visit a store, the name and branding are familiar to them, prompting recognition when they see the product on the shelf," says Fick.

    Positioning Flash Gala as a premium variety

    Pink Vein directors, owners of BigBucks Gala, plan to scale marketing efforts further in 2026 with a larger advertising and promotions budget.

    “The goal is to position Flash Gala as a premium brand offering," says Anthony Rawbone-Viljoen, director of Pink Vein. "The progress made to date suggests that this goal is already in the process of being realised."

    Read more: digital marketing, Agribusiness, marketing campaign, social media campaigns, agriculture industry, apple industry, South African apples, agroprocessing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz