Safla launches to tackle logistics challenges in SA

A new industry body representing freight forwarders and logistics operators has launched in South Africa, positioning itself as a more operationally focused voice in a sector long challenged by inefficiencies.

The South African Freight and Logistics Association (Safla) aims to address persistent friction points across the supply chain through data-driven advocacy and direct industry engagement.

Focused on real-world trade challenges

Safla has entered the market with a mandate to resolve practical challenges that affect day-to-day operations, including border delays, permit duplication and valuation disputes.

Founding executive officer Dave Logan said the association is designed to reflect realities on the ground rather than broad policy positioning.

“We represent the operational reality others are too centralised to capture," he says. "SAFLA exists to solve specific problems - border delays, permit duplication, valuation disputes - and to do so with data and accountability.”

Data-driven engagement with key stakeholders

The association will maintain a presence at major trade corridors and logistics hubs, including Durban, Cape Town, Beitbridge, Lebombo and Ngqura, ensuring location-specific issues receive focused attention.

Safla has identified early engagement priorities with the South African Revenue Service (Sars), Transnet and the Border Management Authority (BMA), alongside other regulatory bodies involved in customs and freight processes.

The organisation plans to use shipment data, delay tracking and cost analysis to inform its regulatory submissions and industry interventions.

"We are not here to make noise," Logan says. "We are here to deliver quick, visible wins with regulators and ensure measurable impact.”

Balancing regional representation

A key differentiator for the industry body is its governance structure, which is designed to ensure equitable representation across all provinces.

Measures include constitutional voting quotas, a National Executive with regional delegates, rotating committee leadership and formal escalation channels from regional to national level.

This approach aims to counter the historical concentration of influence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, broadening representation across the industry.

Supporting SMMEs in logistics

The industry body also places a strong emphasis on small business inclusion, with tiered membership categories spanning micro enterprises, SMEs and large corporates.

Flexible participation models, including payment plans and project-based involvement, are intended to lower barriers to entry.

"SMMEs are the backbone of this industry," Logan states. "SAFLA takes pride in being an association that builds them up through fit-for-purpose workshops, capacity building, and training interventions that align with the aspirational objectives of SARS and the broader trade environment."

Developing future industry leaders

The association also plans to invest in skills development and long-term industry sustainability through a Young Professionals Forum, mentorship initiatives and partnerships with academic institutions and TVET colleges.

Its accreditation framework, developed in collaboration with the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), SARS and Sector Education and Training Authorities such as the Transport Education Training Authority (TETA), will introduce recognised certifications across key logistics disciplines.

Logan said Safla aims to deliver measurable outcomes within its first year.

"Within 12 months, we expect to demonstrate at least two measurable regulatory improvements, establish functional regional committees across key corridors, and publish data-backed position papers that shift the conversation.

"Safla will be indispensable because it stays close to the friction points in the supply chain," he concludes.

Safla is open for membership enquiries with immediate effect.