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    World Water Day: Building resilience through smarter water management in agriculture

    World Water Day, held on 22 March, highlights the critical importance of freshwater resources and the need for responsible water management across all sectors.
    By Belinda Boer
    20 Mar 2026
    20 Mar 2026
    Source: landagent via
    Source: landagent via Wikimedia Commons

    In South Africa, agriculture relies heavily on reliable water storage and efficient use to sustain food production and rural economies.

    Increasing climate variability and frequent droughts make it essential for farmers to strengthen water storage systems, optimise usage, and manage resources strategically to maintain productivity and resilience.

    The role of earth dams

    Earth dams are widely used in the agricultural sector as practical water-storage solutions. Natural soil structures can, however, allow seepage, which gradually reduces stored volumes. Even small, consistent losses over time can affect irrigation planning and resource stability.

    Improving the performance of existing water infrastructure is one of the most effective ways to enhance resilience without increasing pressure on natural water sources.

    Water efficiency as stewardship

    Responsible water management is not only a technical issue, but it is also a matter of stewardship. Efficient storage, reduced wastage, and ongoing maintenance all contribute to sustainable agricultural systems.

    Innovative soil and dam management technologies are increasingly being explored as part of broader water conservation strategies. These approaches aim to strengthen existing infrastructure, improve retention, and support long-term sustainability in farming operations.

    A shared responsibility

    Water security requires collaboration between government, industry, agriculture, and communities. On World Water Day, the focus is on collective action: protecting water resources, improving efficiency, and ensuring that future generations have access to reliable freshwater supplies.

    In agriculture, strengthening water storage systems is one of many practical steps that can contribute to broader national water resilience.

    Read more: South Africa, water security, World Water Day, water management, sustainable farming, agriculture industry, climate resilience, South Africa agriculture
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    About Belinda Boer

    Belinda Boer, Dam Sealing Expert and Application Specialist, DAMFIX.
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