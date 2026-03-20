South Africa achieving higher recycling rates

South Africa’s paper recycling rate climbed to 63.3% in 2025, continuing an upward trend from 60% in 2024.

Recycling loop

Through paper mills and a nationwide network of collectors – including small recycling businesses and informal waste pickers – around 1.2 million tonnes of paper and paper packaging are diverted from landfill each year and returned to the recycling loop, where they are used again to produce new paper products such as packaging and tissue.

Marking Global Recycling Day, the Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa (PAMSA) says that while this progress reflects the growing role that consumers play in keeping recyclable materials in circulation, there is still significant room for improvement. “Unfortunately, a substantial volume is still ending up in landfill or the environment due to poor waste separation and recycling habits,” says Samantha Choles, communications manager for PAMSA.

Office paper and paper packaging, such as cardboard boxes and grocery bags, are both widely used and highly recyclable, making them key to improving South Africa’s recycling rate.

“We really want to encourage people to put cardboard boxes and paper bags out for collection by informal collectors,” says Choles. “If these materials are placed in wheelie bins, they often become dirty and wet, making them far more difficult to recover and recycle.”

PAMSA also appeals to businesses, schools and home to help improve the recycling of office paper. “Put containers at printers, desks and in classrooms to make it easier for people to recycle,” advises Choles.

“By making a few simple changes at home, work and school, consumers can help ensure that paper products get a second life instead of ending up in landfills, which are rapidly nearing capacity.”

Every tonne of recycled paper saves around three cubic metres of landfill space. If baled, the recovered material would cover the equivalent of 218 football fields or 154 rugby fields, fill 1,438 Olympic-sized swimming pools, or stretch 1,797kms if laid end to end – roughly the distance from Cape Town to the Kruger National Park.

Three simple ways to recycle more paper

1. Know what can be recycled

Items such as office paper, cardboard boxes, cereal boxes, magazines, newspapers as well as milk and beverage cartons can all be recycled.

Very wet or dirty paper products, tissues, nappies, and laminated paper should be disposed of as general waste.

2. Keep paper separate, clean and dry

Paper and cardboard should be kept separate from wet or food waste so they remain suitable for recycling.

Remove plastic windows, tape, staples or other non-paper components where possible before recycling.

3. Support local recycling systems

Consumers can place recyclables out for neighbourhood collectors, use municipal recycling programmes where available, or drop materials off at recycling centres or shopping mall recycling points.

According to PAMSA, small actions by millions of South Africans can make a significant difference.

“Every cereal box, cardboard box or office document that is separated for recycling helps keep valuable fibre in the production loop,” says Choles. “By building simple recycling habits, consumers can help South Africa continue improving its recycling rate.”