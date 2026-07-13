SA entrepreneurs bring blockchain-verified recycling to Mzansi

A new partnership between Kwality Holdings and Waste2Wear will bring some of the first blockchain-verified products to South Africa.

Shaz Ballim, CEO, Kwality Holdings, holds recycled plastic pellets used to manufacture the bags in one hand and a finished Waste2Wear shopping bag in the other, illustrating how discarded plastic is transformed into high-quality, verified recycled products. Image supplied.

“The future of sustainability is not making claims but being able to prove them,” says Shahzaadee Ballim, CEO of Kwality Holdings, a specialist in international sourcing, consumer products, commercial partnerships and strategic business development.

A perfect fit

The company is partnering with Waste2Wear, a global manufacturer of fully traceable sustainable bags and textiles made from post-consumer recycled plastics, to bring blockchain-verified products to South Africa.

“South Africa already has capable recycling and recycled product suppliers, and we are not positioning ourselves as the first to enter the market,” she says.

“What differentiates Waste2Wear is its measurable, traceable and independently verifiable environmental impact through internationally recognised certification, patent-pending verification technology and advanced traceability systems,” she says.

Although many companies have made significant sustainability commitments over the past decade, many have been accused of greenwashing because transparency, traceability, or independent verification has been lacking.

“South Africa does not yet have this combination of circular manufacturing, traceability and independently verified environmental impact reporting operating together at scale,” she says.

This is the gap we believe Waste2Wear can address, while creating opportunities for future localisation and circular economy expansion,” Ballim explains.

“I’m excited for the partnership with Kwality Holdings, as it’s a perfect fit to expand into the South African market,” said George Tsogas, CEO of Waste2Wear.

Uncompromising sustainability

From mid-2026, Waste2Wear and Kwality Holdings will introduce verified recycled products across multiple categories, including reusable retail and shopping bags; hospitality, medical, and workwear uniforms; packaging; conference bags; backpacks; business accessories; laptop bags; and more.

Ballim admits to being genuinely surprised when encountering Waste2Wear’s products for the first time.

“Like many people, we had preconceived ideas about what recycled products would feel like and what level of quality we should expect,” she says.

“When we saw the fabrics, handled the products and experienced the quality of the recycled materials firsthand, we were blown away,” she says.

“The quality, finish and feel of the products exceeded our expectations.”

Innovation

Ballim explains that Kwality Holdings’ journey to Waste2Wear began with a customer enquiry for sustainable shopping bags.

“As we started researching the market and evaluating the options available internationally, we quickly realised that while many products claimed to be recycled or sustainable, it was difficult to independently verify those claims,” she says.

The search for a solution led to Waste2Wear.

“What initially started as a search for a product became a search for proof, and ultimately a partnership built on a shared belief that sustainability only has real value when its impact can be measured, validated and trusted.”

“What attracted us was not simply the ability to transform waste into products. Many businesses can do that,” she says.

“What attracted us was the passion behind Waste2Wear and its commitment to helping solve one of the world’s most significant environmental challenges through ongoing innovation,” she says.

Depending on the product category and application, Waste2Wear’s solutions have demonstrated reductions of up to 88% in energy consumption, 71% in carbon emissions, and 46% in water usage compared with conventional virgin-material production.

Measurable impact

Waste2Wear combines circular manufacturing with blockchain-enabled traceability, independent verification, and environmental impact reporting.

Every Waste2Wear product is supported by a unique customer-accessible QR code and a digital traceability record, providing access to verified information on material origin, processing, manufacturing journey, and environmental impact.

Independent partners support this verification process. Wessling, a German testing institute, validates Waste2Wear’s patent-pending RA-3 recycled-content verification technology, while independently validated methodologies are used to measure environmental impact across complex supply chains.

Ballim says Kwality Holdings brought Waste2Wear to South Africa based on the belief that every business has a responsibility to do more than generate economic value.

“We believe that making a meaningful difference and creating measurable impact should be part of how business is done,” she says.

“Waste2Wear’s philosophy aligns closely with our own belief that commercial success and environmental responsibility should work together, not in opposition,” she says.

“We want to ensure that we create a sustainable future for generations to come, and this is one way we believe we can add to this mission and play an active role in our society and communities,” she says.

“We believe sustainability is a global challenge and that every business has a responsibility to create meaningful and measurable impact,” adds Kwality Holdings’ commercial director, Nicole Sykes.