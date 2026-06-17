2026 Vodacom Eco-Warriors: SA’s Gen Zs solving the country’s sustainability challenges

Following Youth Day in South Africa, which celebrates the power of young people, Vodacom has announced the winners of its 2026 Eco-Warrior Sustainability competition.

The 2026 Vodacom Eco-Warriors, St John Paul II Secondary School in Elandskop, KZN. Image supplied.

The nationwide learner-led initiative mobilises the country’s next generation of environmental leaders by having them develop innovative solutions to address environmental challenges in their schools and communities.

Learners in grades nine to 11 from Vodacom-supported Schools of Excellence in South Africa — covering 10 schools from five provinces, namely, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga — participated in this year’s competition.

Since launching in October 2025, the competition encourages learners to form teams to compete on four pressing environmental themes: waste management, energy conservation, water conservation and biodiversity protection, with submissions evaluated on innovation, creativity, use of technology, feasibility, impact and quality of presentation.

Resilient-led innovation

St John Paul II Secondary School in Elandskop, KZN

Learners from the winning school, St John Paul II Secondary School in Elandskop, KwaZulu-Natal, not only demonstrated exceptional innovation but also extraordinary resilience.

Despite the devastating floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year, these determined learners persevered to complete their competition entry.

Their winning project transformed plastic waste into reusable pods for plants and herbs, sustaining an eco-friendly vegetable garden at the school.

Hlahlindlela High School, KZN

Learners from the first runner-up, Hlahlindlela High School, also from KwaZulu-Natal, identified water security as their school's biggest challenge and established water ambassadors to monitor and report on water leaks using a digital platform, turning awareness into actionable community impact.

Worcester Secondary School, Western Cape

The second runner-up, Worcester Secondary School in the Western Cape, creatively turned waste materials into visual aids to raise awareness of the importance of waste separation, reuse, and recycling at the school, thereby supporting waste management efforts within the community.

Empowering young people

“Through initiatives like the Eco-Warriors Competition, we're demonstrating that when you empower young people with connectivity and support, they don't just see problems, but they also become the architects of solutions.

“These learners are proving that innovation knows no bounds, regardless of location or circumstance, and their achievement stands as a testament to the power of youth determination and the transformative impact of digital connectivity in remote communities,” says Takalani Netshitenzhe, external affairs director for Vodacom South Africa.

To foster an environment conducive to innovation and creativity, Vodacom South Africa is investing in quality education through the Schools of Excellence concept, which facilitates the installation of fully equipped, connected centres, major infrastructure upgrades, and enhanced safety and sanitation at beneficiary schools.

“The Eco-Warriors Competition outcomes demonstrate the transformative power that emerges when stakeholders unite behind a shared vision,” adds Netshitenzhe.

“At Vodacom, we believe that holistic investment in youth development creates the conditions for contextually relevant solutions and builds thriving, sustainable communities that contribute to a better future for all.

“These young innovators are not just solving today's challenges but shaping tomorrow's sustainable world,” concludes Netshitenzhe.