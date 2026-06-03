H&M donates R1m to empower South African youth

H&M South Africa has kicked off Youth Month on an empowering note by donating R1m to the non-profit organisation and school programme Star for Life.

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The partnership expands Star for Life’s programmes, equipping young people with the skills, confidence, and support they need to thrive and contribute positively to society.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to dream; realise their potential and thrive in a world free from violence and inequality,” said Precious Dlamini, Star for Life South Africa’s executive director.

In 2025, H&M donated R800,000 to promote gender equality, raise awareness around gender-based violence (GBV), and empower young girls to reach their full potential.

“H&M South Africa’s continued support enables us to empower girls and boys with the confidence, entrepreneurial skills, and values needed to shape a better future for not only themselves, but their communities as well.

“This partnership demonstrates the powerful impact that can be achieved when business and civil society work together to invest in the next generation,” said Dlamini.

Building healthy attitudes

The fashion retailer will continue to support Star for Life’s Daughters of Africa Girls Clubs at four high schools in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal — Ikusasalethu Secondary School and Letsibogo Girls High School in Soweto; Zenzeleni Mashamase High School in Mtunzini; and Shumayela Secondary School in Umlazi — while extending the impact to the Western Cape with the addition of a Girls Club at Wesbank Secondary School in Malmesbury.

In a significant step towards engaging all young people in building more equal and safer communities, the partnership will also introduce a Boys Club at Wesbank Secondary School.

The Boys Club will create a safe space for open dialogue, strengthen boys’ self-esteem, self-leadership and well-being, and promote gender equality and violence prevention.

The Girls and Boys Club workshops are facilitated by registered social workers who guide learners through a curriculum designed to challenge harmful norms, enhance decision-making and entrepreneurial skills, and build healthy attitudes and behaviours.

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Investing in people

In addition, H&M’s support continues to fund the work of Star for Life GBV champion Londiwe Nyawo, who leads awareness campaigns, prevention programmes, survivor support, and advocacy for policy change.

“At H&M, we believe that investing in people is a powerful driver of sustainable change.

“This strengthened partnership with Star for Life reflects our commitment to advancing gender equality and youth empowerment by supporting programmes that build confidence, leadership and resilience among young people.

“By engaging both girls and boys, we are helping to grow a new generation that champions respect, challenges harmful norms and contributes to safer, more inclusive communities,” said Keroshan Naidoo, H&M South Africa’s country HR and acting country manager.

The partnership remains part of H&M South Africa’s “A Bag for Change” initiative, which donates 50% of the proceeds from shopping bag charges to non-profit organisations driving positive change in local communities.