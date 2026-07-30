H&M to open its 30th local store at Paarl Mall

More than a decade after launching in South Africa, H&M is preparing to open its 30th local store. The latest addition, opening at Paarl Mall on 31 October 2026, will extend the retailer's reach in the Western Cape, offering shoppers across the Cape Winelands access to its fashion collections.

Image supplied.

The 1,831m2 store will occupy a prominent position at the shopping centre, offering wardrobe essentials alongside seasonal fashion collections across H&M's womenswear, menswear and childrenswear ranges.

Since entering the South African market in 2015, H&M has steadily expanded its physical footprint, with the Paarl opening strengthening its presence in the Western Cape.

30 stores and counting

"We are delighted to join the Paarl community," says Ricardo Valente da Conceicao, general manager of H&M South Africa.

He describes the opening of the retailer's 30th South African store as "a proud milestone" that reflects H&M's "commitment to continued investment in South Africa".

"Our H&M Paarl store allows us to connect with even more customers in the Western Cape, offering a shopping experience that combines fashion, value and inspiration for every moment and every style," he adds.

A boost for Paarl Mall

The new H&M store will occupy a prominent space at Paarl Mall, serving shoppers from Paarl, Wellington, Franschhoek, Worcester and the wider Cape Winelands.

Growthpoint Properties says the retailer has been one of the brands most requested by shoppers.

"The brand has long been among the most requested by our customers, making this opening a milestone worth celebrating," says David Falk, asset manager at Growthpoint Properties.

He adds that H&M's arrival reflects the aspirations of local shoppers and further strengthens Paarl Mall's position as a regional fashion and lifestyle destination.