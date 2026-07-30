Volkswagen brings new plug-in hybrid Caravelle to SA

Volkswagen Group Africa has launched the new Caravelle eHybrid in South Africa, introducing a plug-in hybrid version of its premium people mover as part of its expanding new energy vehicle (NEV) portfolio.

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Priced at R1.794m, the Caravelle eHybrid combines a 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a combined 180kW and 350Nm, making it the most powerful production Caravelle yet offered locally.

The plug-in hybrid system is paired with Volkswagen's 4motion all-wheel drive system, which uses an electrically driven rear axle to improve traction and torque distribution, particularly on low-grip surfaces.

The model features a 19.7kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a claimed electric-only driving range of up to 95km, while the combined petrol and electric powertrain delivers a total driving range of up to 700km.

Volkswagen says the Caravelle eHybrid is aimed at customers looking to experience electric driving for everyday commuting while retaining the flexibility of a petrol engine for longer trips.

Unlike fully electric vehicles, the Caravelle eHybrid can be charged at home, at work or at public charging stations while continuing to operate as a conventional hybrid when required. The vehicle supports 11kW AC charging and 40kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to recharge from 10% to 80% in approximately 26 minutes under optimal conditions.

The vehicle is supplied with a 7.4kW AC Wallbox home charger, which Volkswagen says can fully recharge the battery in around five-and-a-half hours.

Volkswagen said the Caravelle eHybrid forms part of its broader strategy to support South Africa's transition to electrified mobility by offering technology suited to local driving conditions and infrastructure.

The company said customer evaluation programmes involving the ID.4 and ID. Buzz Cargo have helped shape its local electrification strategy by providing insights into charging behaviour, ownership expectations and commercial fleet operations.

Standard equipment includes IQ.Light LED Matrix headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist, Side Assist with Blind Spot Monitoring, a Harman Kardon 13-speaker sound system, three-zone climate control, electrically operated sliding doors, 17-inch alloy wheels, and 30-colour ambient lighting.

The Caravelle eHybrid is sold with a three-year/120,000km manufacturer warranty, a five-year/100,000km Easy Drive maintenance plan, a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty, and an eight-year/160,000km high-voltage battery warranty.