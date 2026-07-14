Local VWGA apprentice earns place among VW Group's best worldwide

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) apprentice Tshililo Nelwamondo has been recognised among Volkswagen Group's top apprentices worldwide after receiving the Best Apprentice Award for 2026 at a ceremony in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Tshililo Nelwamondo | image supplied

Nelwamondo was the only African apprentice honoured at the event, which recognised more than 50 apprentices from 17 countries and 44 Volkswagen locations. The awards celebrate outstanding performance by apprentices training to become qualified artisans across the Group.

The recognition follows a selection process based on apprentices' performance, attendance and conduct during training. Nelwamondo earned his place through his work at VWGA's Technical Learning Academy in Kariega.

"I never imagined that one day I would be standing amongst Volkswagen's best performing apprentices. I am grateful to be recognised for the hard work that I have put into the work that I do," said Nelwamondo.

Volkswagen Group has presented the Best Apprentice Award for 25 years, recognising more than 900 young apprentices worldwide over that period.

Nelwamondo joined VWGA in 2022 as a production operator at the Centurion Group Parts warehouse, working with Volkswagen and Audi parts after completing matric. He later secured a place in the company's apprenticeship programme and relocated to Kariega in April 2024 to begin a three-year training programme.

The apprenticeship combines classroom learning with practical experience in the manufacturing plant, covering disciplines including hydraulics, pneumatics, welding, electronics and autotronics.

Alongside his apprenticeship, Nelwamondo is studying mechanical engineering at Eastcape Midlands TVET College in Kariega, where he is completing his N5 qualification before pursuing further studies to qualify as an automotive mechanic.

VWGA human resources director Sats Ranchod said the award reflects both Nelwamondo's dedication and the strength of the company's apprenticeship programme.

"This recognition on a global stage highlights not only his personal dedication but also the strength of our apprenticeship programme in developing future-ready technical talent," said Ranchod.