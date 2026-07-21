Volkswagen charges up Kariega component plant with 1,410 solar panels

Volkswagen Group Africa charged up its component plant in Kariega, Eastern Cape, with a photovoltaic solar panel installation.

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The project, completed in June 2026, comprises 1,410 solar panels mounted on the building roofs, the car park and a ground-mounted section.

This facility has a capacity of about 0.88MWp.

In addition, VWGA previously completed a multi-phase solar panel installation over its employee car park, which included 9,294 panels with a capacity of 5.2MWp, capable of producing 7,125MWh annually.

It also completed similar solar panel projects on the roof of the Final Assembly building (1.7MWp) and the engine plant (1.0MWp).

Together, these projects form part of a long-term sustainability roadmap towards achieving carbon-neutral electricity in VWGA’s production operations.

In 2025, Plant Kariega relied on green energy sources for 40% of its energy requirements.

“We have made significant strides in recent years towards fully sustainable manufacturing,” said Ulrich Schwabe, production director at Volkswagen Group Africa.

“As a company, we remain committed towards practices that are responsible and sustainable, and our work in increasing our green footprint is never done.”