How loadshedding led to South Africa finding its perfect sunspot

While loadshedding may, for now, be a thing of the past, Eskom’s troubled operations fueled South Africa’s solar boom — and helped reshape the country’s electricity market in the process.

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The result is a market transformation that extends far beyond solar panels and batteries, now encompassing software, data, and financing infrastructure.

Chasing the sun

South Africa’s solar boom is increasingly becoming a software story, not just a hardware one.

According to GreenCape’s Energy Services Market Intelligence Report, South Africa’s installed rooftop solar PV capacity was projected to reach 10GW by 2030.

Current growth trends suggest that the milestone could be achieved significantly sooner.

By September 2025, Eskom reported that rooftop solar installations across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors had already reached 7.3 GW, marking a 23% year-on-year increase.

The scale of that growth is significant.

South Africa’s rooftop solar fleet is now comparable to the combined peak electricity demand of Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

In effect, households and businesses have privately financed enough generation capacity to rival the daytime power requirements of the country’s three largest metropolitan economies.

The momentum is driven by more than just concerns about reliability; the economics are changing, too.

Escalating electricity tariffs have altered the economics of energy consumption.

For many households and businesses, financed solar solutions now offer a lower cost per kilowatt-hour than traditional grid electricity.

That shift is pushing solar adoption beyond early adopters and environmentally conscious consumers into the mainstream.

Borne out of crisis

Loadshedding did more than plunge South Africa into darkness. It also fundamentally changed consumer behaviour.

For years, solar was viewed as a luxury purchase — something reserved for affluent households, environmentally conscious consumers, or businesses with significant capital to invest.

Most South Africans saw solar as desirable, but unattainable.

Then came the energy crisis.

As power outages intensified and electricity prices continued to rise, consumers began calculating the cost of doing nothing.

Every blackout disrupted daily life, while every tariff increase further strengthened the case for energy independence.

Solar was no longer simply a backup plan. It became a financial decision.

Today, solar is increasingly viewed as a long-term cost-management strategy rather than simply an alternative power source.

While fixed grid charges mean the economics do not work equally well for every household, declining technology costs and innovative financing models have made solar more accessible than ever.

Growth has been particularly strong in the commercial sector, where larger installations benefit from economies of scale and can often deliver electricity at a lower effective cost than traditional grid supply.

Solar disposition

Drive through almost any suburban or industrial area today, and you’ll see evidence of South Africa’s solar revolution.

Rooftops that once sat dormant are now generating electricity, and solar panels have become a familiar part of the landscape.

But the industry’s evolution is no longer being driven by hardware alone; the real story is shifting to software and services.

Leading solar providers are increasingly combining energy infrastructure with digital platforms, financing, innovation, and data-driven services that make solar easier to access, manage, and understand.

As the market matures, the focus is shifting from simply installing solar systems to delivering a seamless customer experience - from onboarding and financing to performance monitoring, ongoing support, and digital management.

“South Africa’s solar market is evolving beyond the installation of panels to the delivery of certainty — technology is the bridge that enables this shift,” says Vincent Maposa, CEO of Wetility.

“We use technology to simplify access to clean energy, optimise performance, provide real-time insights and create innovative financing solutions that remove traditional barriers to adoption.

“The result is a more seamless, predictable, and customer-centric energy experience.

“Looking ahead, the greatest opportunity lies in building integrated utility platforms that combine energy, finance and digital services into a single ecosystem.

“As consumers seek greater control, affordability and reliability, the winners will be those that move beyond selling energy products and instead deliver ongoing value, flexibility and certainty.”

Software spark

While solar panels may be the most visible symbol of South Africa’s energy transition, the technology driving the industry’s next phase of growth is largely invisible: software, data and financing.

As solar hardware becomes increasingly commoditised, value is shifting to the software, data and financing infrastructure that sits behind every installation.

The same digital infrastructure that transformed banking, payments and insurance is now helping reshape the energy sector.

“Success in the market depends on much more than generating energy. It increasingly relies on the software and financing infrastructure that makes solar easier to access, adopt and manage.

“Digital onboarding, automated decisioning and customer lifecycle management are becoming critical enablers of growth, helping providers scale more efficiently while creating a simpler path to clean energy for consumers,” adds Michael Bowren, co-founder of Finch Technologies.

New energy market

South Africa’s solar market has entered a new phase, defined less by installations than by the platforms that support them.

The conversation is no longer solely about backup power or resilience during loadshedding.

It is increasingly about affordability, accessibility, customer experience, digital management, and energy generation.

As the market matures, attention is also shifting towards building a stronger local energy ecosystem, in which local manufacturing, smarter energy management, and distributed generation become critical components of a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

Local manufacturing, smarter energy management and distributed generation are becoming critical components of a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

The future of energy will be shaped as much by accessibility and customer experience as by generation capacity.

“Local manufacturing is one of the most exciting shifts in our industry.

“We’re already seeing a major cell/panel manufacturer establishing production in South Africa, and more will follow.

“Every inverter and battery built here strengthens our supply chain, creates skilled jobs, and means the value of the energy transition stays in the country instead of leaving it.

“At the same time, every solar rooftop is becoming a small power station. The next chapter is connecting hundreds of thousands of them into one intelligent, distributed energy network.

“Combine local manufacturing with that platform, and South Africa isn’t just adopting the energy transition — we’re building it,” says Rein Snoeck Henkemans, co-founder of Alumo Energy.

What began as a response to crisis has evolved into a blueprint for a more resilient, locally driven and technology-enabled energy future.