Power play: Tshepo Mokoka to lead Central Energy Fund as CEO

The board of the Central Energy Fund (CEF) Group has appointed Dr Tshepo Mokoka as the new group chief executive officer of the CEF Group of Companies.

Dr Tshepo Mokoka is the new group chief executive officer of the CEF Group of Companies. Image credit: Central Energy Fund/Facebook

According to Green Building Africa, Mokoka served as acting CEO following Dr Ishmael Poolo’s exit.

During this time, Mokoka ensured the group’s continuity, organisational stability and the effective execution of its mandate.

“Dr Mokoka assumes the role following his successful tenure as acting group chief executive officer after the departure of Dr Poolo.

“During this period, he demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic foresight and a steadfast commitment to ensuring continuity, organisational stability and the effective execution of the group's mandate,” the CEF said in a statement.

Marking a milestone

The board said Mokoka’s appointment marks an important milestone as the CEF Group continues to strengthen its position as a strategic state-owned energy company dedicated to advancing national energy security and economic development.

His leadership is expected to further advance the group's purpose of “securing energy solutions to power South Africa”, while positioning the CEF Group to respond effectively to the country's evolving energy needs through innovation, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships.

"The board has every confidence in Dr Mokoka's ability to lead the CEF Group into its next phase of growth and transformation.

“His proven leadership, strategic insight, and commitment to public service make him well-suited to steer the organisation as we continue delivering on our mandate of ensuring security of energy supply and driving national development.

“We congratulate him on his appointment and wish him every success,” CEF group chairperson Ayanda Noah said.

Noah also called on all employees across the CEF Group and its subsidiaries to rally behind the new group CEO.

"The success of the CEF Group depends on the collective efforts of every employee. I encourage all colleagues across the group to support Dr Mokoka as he assumes this important responsibility.

“Together, we will continue building a resilient, innovative and high-performing organisation that delivers lasting value for South Africa,” she said.

Deep understanding

A highly respected and accomplished professional, Mokoka holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in economics and brings extensive executive leadership experience, sound governance expertise, and a deep understanding of South Africa's energy landscape.

Mokoka has considerable experience in strategic entity oversight and stewardship of complex policy and operational processes from his role as a special advisor to the Minister of Science and Technology and the Minister of Tourism.

In these positions, he also provided expert advice within the economics cluster in government to inform sectoral and country growth strategies, including the energy sector.

The Central Energy Fund is a key statutory body under the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Its primary mandate is to ensure the security of energy supply for the country through the exploration, acquisition, and management of energy assets, including oil, gas, and renewables.

Under the CEF umbrella are several notable subsidiaries that drive different components of South Africa's energy strategy, including PetroSA, the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF), the Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA), and the African Exploration Mining Finance Corporation (AEMFC).