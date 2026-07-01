Former Anglo American investor head appointed at Sibanye-Stillwater

Having previously handled investor relations at major mining companies Anglo American Platinum and Teck Resources, Emma Chapman will take over from James Wellsted as Sibanye-Stillwater’s senior vice president: investor relations, effective 1 September 2026.

Emma Chapman will take over from James Wellsted as Sibanye-Stillwater’s senior vice president: investor relations. Image credit: Teck Resources/Facebook

The CEO of the multinational mining and metals processing group, Richard Stewart, said that Chapman’s experience and perspective will be invaluable to the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Emma to Sibanye-Stillwater.

“Emma has built an exceptional reputation across the global mining investment community through her deep industry expertise, strategic insight and ability to engage effectively with investors and stakeholders across multiple capital markets.

“Her experience and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our engagement with the global investment community and create long-term shareholder value.”

Extensive expertise

Chapman has nearly 15 years of experience advising boards and executive leadership teams on investor engagement, strategic positioning, capital allocation and shareholder value creation.

She brings extensive expertise across multiple capital markets, including the FTSE, JSE, TSX, and NYSE, supported by a strong financial background in accounting and corporate finance.

Since 2024, she’s served as vice president of investor relations at Teck Resources, where she has led investor relations through a period of significant corporate transformation and portfolio repositioning.

Before joining Teck, Chapman spent nearly a decade at Anglo American Platinum as head of investor relations and ESG, where she played a key role in strengthening the company’s investment proposition and broadening its international shareholder base.

Earlier in her career, Chapman worked at Citigroup in corporate broking and investment banking, and at PricewaterhouseCoopers in corporate finance, where she qualified as a chartered accountant.

She holds a BSc (Hons) in economics from the University of Bath and has completed the Programme for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School.

Chapman steps into the shoes of James Wellsted, who has joined the group transformation office as EVP of business analytics and improvement.

This office is focused on implementing Sibanye-Stillwater’s simplified operating model, strengthening business planning, and improving benchmarking to support performance excellence and the delivery of sustainable value.