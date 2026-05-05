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    Fatalities at Kloof 8 trigger Sibanye-Stillwater probe and shaft shutdown

    Sibanye-Stillwater is investigating two employee deaths during a routine shaft inspection at Kloof 8 in Gauteng. Kloof is an intermediate to ultra-deep level gold mine, situated in the West Wits Line of the Witwatersrand Basin, near the towns of Randfontein and Westonaria.
    5 May 2026
    5 May 2026
    Image credit: Sibanye-Stillwater
    Image credit: Sibanye-Stillwater

    According to the mining company, the fatalities occurred during preparations for a shaft inspection, when an inspection platform detached from the main winder conveyance.

    The inspection platform descended uncontrollably down the shaft, resulting in the fatal injury of two contractor employees.

    The company has halted shaft operations while the investigation is ongoing.

    Furthermore, it indicated that it has notified all relevant stakeholders, including organised labour and the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, in line with regulatory requirements.

    The Sibanye-Stillwater board and management extended their heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

    “The family and colleagues of the deceased are receiving counselling, and the family will be provided with support during this difficult time,” said the statement.

    Despite the South African mining sector recording 41 fatalities in 2025, the Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) has previously expressed that every fatality represents an unacceptable loss.

    This latest incident follows the deaths of five mineworkers at the Ekapa diamond mine in Kimberley after a mud rush earlier this year.

    Read more: Mining, MCSA, mining fatalities, mining health and safety, Sibanye-Stillwater, Minerals Council South Africa, Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources
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