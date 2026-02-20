South Africa
Energy & Mining Health & Safety
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SRK ConsultingMontgomery Group AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Mantashe blames De Beers for Ekapa mud rush "disaster"

    The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, believes the mud rush disaster at the diamond mine in Kimberley — where five miners are still missing — is a liability Ekapa inherited from De Beers, the mine's previous owner. The minister conducted an inspection visit at the mine earlier today.
    20 Feb 2026
    20 Feb 2026
    Image credit: /Twitter (X)
    Image credit: Department of Mineral and Pretroleum Resources/Twitter (X)

    "De Beers must not pretend to be clean on this disaster because it's their old shafts," said Mantashe.

    He says that De Beers handed over the disaster to smaller operators who took the assets at a discounted price, but the responsibility for rehabilitation lies with the previous owners.

    The minister also expressed his opinion that the five miners are now presumed dead.

    “We hope that we can find those bodies rather than keeping the hope that they are alive," he said.

    "If you are away from the 17th to today in a mud rush, as a mineworker, I can tell you that I would easily do what I call presumption of death and assume that they are dead.

    "The possibility of life is minimal," said the minister.

    Mantashe said starting the year with a "disaster" of this scale is bad news for South African mining's aspiration to achieve Zero Harm.

    “What you should remember (is that) we have just announced a record of 41 deaths in the industry (in) 2025, and are starting this new year with a disaster, which is a bad sign for the industry," said Manatashe.

    He added that there is no longer hope that the miners will be found alive.

    "They were hoping that those people would be rescued. We have gone underground. I can tell you it’s going to take longer than expected.

    "We can sugar coat it to make people grow hope, but it’s difficult cause there is water this side, there is drilling happening at 20 metres about the body and it is a complex exercise," said the minister.

    The minister has asked the Chief Inspector of Mines, David Msiza, and the Council for Geoscience to launch an investigation to determine the source of the water once the bodies have been retrieved.

    Read more: De Beers, Gwede Mantashe, health and safety, Council for Geoscience, mining in South Africa, Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, South African mining, Zero Harm
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz