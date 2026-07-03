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    Landis+Gyr EMEA rebrands as EYKON

    After announcing earlier this year that it would operate as a standalone company, Landis+Gyr EMEA is rebranding as EYKON.
    3 Jul 2026
    3 Jul 2026
    Image credit:
    Image credit: Landis+Gyr EMEA/LinkedIn

    Landis+Gyr Group will continue to operate in America and Southeast Asia.

    However, EYKON — now wholly owned by AURELIUS — will operate as an independent company serving customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

    According to the company, the name change is meant to establish its distinct identity.

    “EYKON is a new name, but it is not a new starting point,” said CEO Robert Evans.

    “It reflects a business built through the work of our teams, the trust of our customers and the experience we have developed across our markets.

    “We are proud of the journey that has brought us here and confident in our ability to continue building and evolving the business under our new identity.”

    Landis+Gyr EMEA’s Africa CEO, Connel Ngcukana, says that all that will change is the name, and the company will continue to support electricity, gas, water, and thermal networks across the region.

    “We are proud to introduce our new name, EYKON, which is backed by the same dedicated team and trusted solutions that have driven our growth for decades.

    “Our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality smart metering solutions remains steadfast, as does our dedication to our customers’ success,” said Ngcukana.

    “This exciting new chapter builds on years of proven expertise, trusted customer relationships, and a legacy of powering essential infrastructure - while reaffirming our assurance in a secure and prosperous future,” Ngcukana concluded.

    While the new EYKON name and corporate identity will be shared in the coming months, the business will continue to operate as Landis+Gyr EMEA during this period.

    Read more: water, gas, electricity, rebrand, smart metering solutions
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