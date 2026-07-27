World Sports Betting expands Club Privé with a reward that puts member wellbeing first

SAYF offers features such as live location sharing, proactive risk alerts, emergency assistance, and SOS functionality that can notify trusted contacts in an emergency.

A loyalty programme with wellbeing at its core

Club Privé is WSB’s tiered VIP rewards programme, designed to recognise and reward customer loyalty. Structured across seven levels, the programme allows members to unlock increasingly valuable benefits as they progress through the ranks.

The addition of SAYF introduces a unique dimension to the programme. Depending on their Club Privé tier, qualifying members will receive a free SAYF subscription, giving them and their families added peace of mind. The app provides 24/7 visibility of loved ones through location tracking, arrival and departure notifications, smart alerts, and emergency support features, helping users stay informed and connected wherever life takes them.

The benefit reflects WSB’s commitment to delivering rewards that extend beyond betting and entertainment. It recognises that customers value practical benefits that support their everyday lives, their families, and their personal wellbeing.

Rewards that grow with you

Alongside the new SAYF benefit, Club Privé continues to offer a wide range of rewards for active members.

Players earn World Coins on every qualifying bet, regardless of the outcome. These coins can be redeemed for sports bets, horse racing bets, and selected games on the platform, ensuring that engagement is rewarded throughout the customer journey.

Members can also qualify for monthly top-ups of up to 10%, depending on their tier and activity. As players move up the Club Privé ladder, they unlock access to an increasingly exclusive range of lifestyle rewards, including Uber vouchers, luxury hotel stays, spa experiences, and invitations to special events.

The result is a rewards programme that combines immediate value with longer-term recognition, creating a more rewarding experience for loyal customers.

Built on trust and responsibility

For more than two decades, WSB has been part of the South African sporting landscape, supporting major teams, events and community initiatives across the country. Through its WSB Cares programme, the company also invests in charitable projects, community development, and initiatives that create meaningful social impact.

Responsible gaming remains central to the WSB experience. As a fully licensed and regulated operator, WSB provides customers with tools and features that promote informed betting decisions and greater control over their play.

For support with responsible gambling, contact the National Responsible Gambling Counselling Line on 0800 006 008, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more at www.wsb.co.za.



